Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 15, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Trump resumes Iran port blockade and threatens strikes on energy targets
Tehran says it has again closed the Strait of Hormuz after hostilities reignited last week.
Deadly Bangkok blaze exposes weak enforcement of safety laws
Experts say weak enforcement – not a lack of laws – lies behind repeated fire tragedies.
Dominant Spain beat France 2-0 to reach World Cup final
Football fever in S’pore: Watching with the world
AI now carries out cyberattacks with little human input: Report
The report is based on threat intelligence gathered from Check Point Software’s customer base.
Defamation suit against Bloomberg, reporter to protect standing of offices: Ministers
They issued separate statements after being awarded $230k in damages each by the High Court.
NUH to introduce smartwatches for inpatient vital signs monitoring
They are expected to cut the time for vital signs checks from 2 minutes to about 40 seconds per patient.
Jail for man who caused $1.4m in damages to CTE tunnel with crane boom
He admitted he forgot to check if the crane boom had been lowered before driving off.
Cop jailed over false work permit application to raise funds for wedding
He was earlier redeployed to an administrative role after the police found out about his case.
Endless advice? When parenting becomes an optimisation exercise
We need to build a society that’s realistic about what our children – and parents – need, say the writers.