Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 15, 2026

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Published
Jul 15, 2026, 07:58 AM

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Trump resumes Iran port blockade and threatens strikes on energy targets

Tehran says it has again closed the Strait of Hormuz after hostilities reignited last week.

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Deadly Bangkok blaze exposes weak enforcement of safety laws

Experts say weak enforcement – not a lack of laws – lies behind repeated fire tragedies.

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Dominant Spain beat France 2-0 to reach World Cup final

They will face England or Argentina in the final on July 19.

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Football fever in S’pore: Watching with the world

ST captures how football synchronises daily lives during the World Cup.

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AI now carries out cyberattacks with little human input: Report

The report is based on threat intelligence gathered from Check Point Software’s customer base.

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Defamation suit against Bloomberg, reporter to protect standing of offices: Ministers

They issued separate statements after being awarded $230k in damages each by the High Court.

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NUH to introduce smartwatches for inpatient vital signs monitoring

They are expected to cut the time for vital signs checks from 2 minutes to about 40 seconds per patient.

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Jail for man who caused $1.4m in damages to CTE tunnel with crane boom

He admitted he forgot to check if the crane boom had been lowered before driving off.

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Cop jailed over false work permit application to raise funds for wedding

He was earlier redeployed to an administrative role after the police found out about his case.

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Endless advice? When parenting becomes an optimisation exercise

We need to build a society that’s realistic about what our children – and parents  need, say the writers.

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