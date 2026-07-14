Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 14, 2026

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S’pore, Malaysia always look to future, building together: Tharman
This has made the bilateral relationship a robust one, the President said during a call on Malaysia’s King.
Trump vows to hit Iran ‘hard’, impose Hormuz transit fees
He also warned that the US would take out Pickaxe Mountain, near Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility.
Thai bandmates recount chaos of deadly Bangkok bar fire
Display of bus arrival timings facing technical issues, but services operating normally
DBS crosses $200b in market capitalisation as earnings optimism drives S’pore bank rally
There could be more room to run ahead of the lenders’ Q2 results release in Aug, say analysts.
Malaysian ex-minister set to wed after acquittal, but can he revive party’s fortunes?
Malaysia’s Federal Court upheld ex-minister’s acquittal, clearing the way for a political comeback.
CTE joyride: Driver whose car overturned in Stamford Road crash gets jail
Jail for repeat offender who pleaded guilty to another offence linked to love scam
She was also sentenced to an 18-month mandatory treatment order in 2019 for a similar case.