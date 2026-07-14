Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 14, 2026

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Published
Jul 14, 2026, 07:50 AM

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S’pore, Malaysia always look to future, building together: Tharman

This has made the bilateral relationship a robust one, the President said during a call on Malaysia’s King.

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Trump vows to hit Iran ‘hard’, impose Hormuz transit fees

He also warned that the US would take out Pickaxe Mountain, near Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility.

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Thai bandmates recount chaos of deadly Bangkok bar fire

Two members of the cover band died and at least two more were injured.

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Display of bus arrival timings facing technical issues, but services operating normally

The system had also faced issues on June 12, when it was disrupted for over 4 hours.

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DBS crosses $200b in market capitalisation as earnings optimism drives S’pore bank rally

There could be more room to run ahead of the lenders’ Q2 results release in Aug, say analysts.

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Malaysian ex-minister set to wed after acquittal, but can he revive party’s fortunes?

Malaysia’s Federal Court upheld ex-minister’s acquittal, clearing the way for a political comeback.

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CTE joyride: Driver whose car overturned in Stamford Road crash gets jail

He and 5 others were involved in a major road traffic accident in Oct 2024.

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Jail for repeat offender who pleaded guilty to another offence linked to love scam

She was also sentenced to an 18-month mandatory treatment order in 2019 for a similar case.

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A World Cup that summoned America’s better angels

The US delivered a sprawling global event with undeniable class, says the writer.

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He braves sharks, stingrays for a living

He never liked swimming, but diving has grown on him.

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