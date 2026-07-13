Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 13, 2026

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Published
Jul 13, 2026, 08:00 AM

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Bar fire in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district kills at least 27

PM Anutin, who visited the site, said many ran to the back of the pub but there were no fire escapes.

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Fresh attacks hit Iran, Kuwait as Tehran and US square off over Hormuz

Kuwait said border posts and an offshore oil platform had been attacked.

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Can a company enforce a non-compete clause after laying me off?

Not all such clauses are enforceable, particularly if they are unreasonable.

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PWDs, caregivers raise concerns over finding jobs and staying employed

Caregivers are also worried about how people at work would interact with their loved ones.

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There are many SkillsFuture courses. Which are the right ones to take?

In an age of AI and technological change, workers need to adapt quickly. Training is crucial – but it has to be the right kind.

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Urine biopsy offers a more accurate way to detect bladder, kidney, prostate cancers

It provides patients with a less painful and invasive screening option.

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S’pore shoppers among S-E Asia’s top spenders on Korean goods on Lazada

The Gmarket storefront on the Lazada app houses over 800,000 products from South Korea. 

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The Sports Arina opens new Jalan Kayu facility

 It features 10 air-conditioned pickleball courts and also caters for other sports.

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Is there really a ‘3-seconds rule’ when it comes to dropped food?

The Singapore Food Agency warned people against eating off public tabletops.

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Mark Wahlberg spotted in Penang shooting scenes for Netflix’s The Big Fix

The Hollywood actor is spotted filming scenes amid temporary road closures and heavy production equipment.

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