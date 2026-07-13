Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 13, 2026

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Bar fire in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district kills at least 27
PM Anutin, who visited the site, said many ran to the back of the pub but there were no fire escapes.
Fresh attacks hit Iran, Kuwait as Tehran and US square off over Hormuz
Can a company enforce a non-compete clause after laying me off?
PWDs, caregivers raise concerns over finding jobs and staying employed
Caregivers are also worried about how people at work would interact with their loved ones.
There are many SkillsFuture courses. Which are the right ones to take?
In an age of AI and technological change, workers need to adapt quickly. Training is crucial – but it has to be the right kind.
Urine biopsy offers a more accurate way to detect bladder, kidney, prostate cancers
S’pore shoppers among S-E Asia’s top spenders on Korean goods on Lazada
The Gmarket storefront on the Lazada app houses over 800,000 products from South Korea.
The Sports Arina opens new Jalan Kayu facility
Is there really a ‘3-seconds rule’ when it comes to dropped food?
Mark Wahlberg spotted in Penang shooting scenes for Netflix’s The Big Fix
The Hollywood actor is spotted filming scenes amid temporary road closures and heavy production equipment.