Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 12, 2026

Updated
Published
Jul 12, 2026, 08:25 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

BN extends control over Johor with landslide victory. Will it push for a general election?

PH and BN are set to battle again at the Aug 1 vote in Negeri Sembilan, which has become more crucial in light of the Johor results.

READ MORE HERE

More builders look to robots to tackle Singapore’s construction labour crunch

To date, more than 25 types of robots have been deployed across about 60 projects in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Over 2,500 appeals to waive EC income ceiling in past 5 years; 845 appeals approved: HDB

The monthly income ceiling for EC buyers is currently at $16,000.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

After years of caring for their ill parents, they quit their jobs to care for other caregivers

The duo behind SG Assist want to help alleviate caregivers' pressures in daily life.

READ MORE HERE

Caught by IRAS: Doctor earned millions but reported monthly salaries of $5k and $6k

The case should send shockwaves among those who make use of company structures to pay less personal taxes.

READ MORE HERE

US military launches new round of strikes against Iran

Iran’s blockade of the waterway has caused energy prices to surge, fuelling global inflation.

READ MORE HERE

How a Singapore international school became an immigration flashpoint in Sapporo

A culture war is brewing amid Japan’s transition towards a multicultural society.

READ MORE HERE

Staying awake during spine surgery can be a safer treatment option for the elderly

Such procedures lead to faster recoveries and are a choice for those at risk of anaesthesia-related complications.

READ MORE HERE

Why this former cop left a 23-year career to start a fried chicken eatery with $50,000

Single father Shahrizan Mohamed Sapri opened Foxy's Chikn to leave a legacy for his children.

READ MORE HERE

Matcha, beef rendang and Japanese pasta: 15 eats to try at Circle Line’s new stations

Expect a variety of coffee and matcha shops, as well as cuisines from local to Korean and Indian.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.