Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 12, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
BN extends control over Johor with landslide victory. Will it push for a general election?
PH and BN are set to battle again at the Aug 1 vote in Negeri Sembilan, which has become more crucial in light of the Johor results.
More builders look to robots to tackle Singapore’s construction labour crunch
To date, more than 25 types of robots have been deployed across about 60 projects in Singapore.
Over 2,500 appeals to waive EC income ceiling in past 5 years; 845 appeals approved: HDB
After years of caring for their ill parents, they quit their jobs to care for other caregivers
Caught by IRAS: Doctor earned millions but reported monthly salaries of $5k and $6k
The case should send shockwaves among those who make use of company structures to pay less personal taxes.
US military launches new round of strikes against Iran
Iran’s blockade of the waterway has caused energy prices to surge, fuelling global inflation.
How a Singapore international school became an immigration flashpoint in Sapporo
Staying awake during spine surgery can be a safer treatment option for the elderly
Such procedures lead to faster recoveries and are a choice for those at risk of anaesthesia-related complications.
Why this former cop left a 23-year career to start a fried chicken eatery with $50,000
Single father Shahrizan Mohamed Sapri opened Foxy's Chikn to leave a legacy for his children.
Matcha, beef rendang and Japanese pasta: 15 eats to try at Circle Line’s new stations
Expect a variety of coffee and matcha shops, as well as cuisines from local to Korean and Indian.