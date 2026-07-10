Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 10, 2026

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AI models tuned to S’pore patients’ clinical data being built
The initiative aims to help clinicians better diagnose diabetes, high cholesterol, eye diseases.
Can S’pore football replicate Cape Verde’s World Cup success?
Main thunderstorm cloud was ‘a few kilometres’ from fatal lightning strike at Pasir Ris Beach
A man had been struck by lightning while paddleboarding in the waters off Pasir Ris Beach.
Johoreans in S’pore weigh returning to vote amid election fatigue
S’pore helps unlock $1.5b for green projects in Asia
South-east Asia is a treasure trove for renewable energy and green projects, but prospects may appear too risky.
Mbappe, Dembele fire France into World Cup semi-finals
The education arms race cannot be solved by MOE alone
It can only end if stakeholders are willing to do things differently, says the writer.
Teen among 69 under probe for unlicensed moneylending activities
Suspects allegedly harassed debtors, acted as runners or gave bank details for illegal activities.