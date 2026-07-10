Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 10, 2026

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Published
Jul 10, 2026, 07:56 AM

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AI models tuned to S’pore patients’ clinical data being built

The initiative aims to help clinicians better diagnose diabetes, high cholesterol, eye diseases.

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Can S’pore football replicate Cape Verde’s World Cup success?

The Blue Sharks’ remarkable run has sparked comparisons with Singapore.

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Main thunderstorm cloud was ‘a few kilometres’ from fatal lightning strike at Pasir Ris Beach

A man had been struck by lightning while paddleboarding in the waters off Pasir Ris Beach.

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Johoreans in S’pore weigh returning to vote amid election fatigue

Over 300,000 voters are expected to flood back into Johor by road.

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S’pore helps unlock $1.5b for green projects in Asia

South-east Asia is a treasure trove for renewable energy and green projects, but prospects may appear too risky.

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Mbappe, Dembele fire France into World Cup semi-finals

Les Bleus will meet Spain or Belgium for a place in the final.

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The education arms race cannot be solved by MOE alone

It can only end if stakeholders are willing to do things differently, says the writer.

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Teen among 69 under probe for unlicensed moneylending activities

Suspects allegedly harassed debtors, acted as runners or gave bank details for illegal activities.

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Lawyer struck off the rolls for lying to police over drink-driving accident

He falsely claimed on two occasions that somebody else was at the wheel at the time.

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Blockchain-tagging lets S’pore customers check durian origins

It allows customers to verify the origins of durians they pay a premium for.

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