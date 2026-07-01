Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 1, 2026

Updated
Published
Jul 01, 2026, 08:08 AM

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New Singpass passkey feature in bid to foil phishing scams

iPhone users will be able to set up their passkeys in the Singpass app from 10am today.

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Singtel blocks over 600m scam calls, SMSes in FY2026

The telco also conducted digital literacy programmes for seniors and migrant workers.

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S’pore’s US-dollar millionaires rise to 244,000

The country’s average wealth per adult reached US$527,217 in 2025.

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Pritam Singh saga: Watershed moment or an albatross for the WP?

Singapore’s polity as a whole prizes honesty in candidates.

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4 suspects in syndicate nabbed after largest Kpod seizure to date

All four men were charged on June 24 and remanded for one week to assist with further investigations.

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Doctor convicted of drug use; among 49 arrested at Sentosa hotel

He and an acquaintance had contested the charges, saying their drinks at the party were spiked.

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Up to 10 years’ jail sought for members of alleged baby trafficking syndicate in Indonesia

Prosecutors said at least 12 of the infants were sent to Singapore.

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How Changi Airport keeps moving around the clock

Its operations never stop, even when most of Singapore is asleep.

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Two boys given conditional warnings after breaking into MRT train’s cabin

The actions of the pair – who alighted at the next station – were caught on CCTV footage.

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Air crew bid farewell to century-old restaurant Wing Seong Fatty’s

Qantas will serve some of the restaurant’s dishes at its Changi lounges for a limited time.

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