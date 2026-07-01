Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 1, 2026

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New Singpass passkey feature in bid to foil phishing scams
iPhone users will be able to set up their passkeys in the Singpass app from 10am today.
Singtel blocks over 600m scam calls, SMSes in FY2026
The telco also conducted digital literacy programmes for seniors and migrant workers.
S’pore’s US-dollar millionaires rise to 244,000
Pritam Singh saga: Watershed moment or an albatross for the WP?
4 suspects in syndicate nabbed after largest Kpod seizure to date
All four men were charged on June 24 and remanded for one week to assist with further investigations.
Doctor convicted of drug use; among 49 arrested at Sentosa hotel
He and an acquaintance had contested the charges, saying their drinks at the party were spiked.
Up to 10 years’ jail sought for members of alleged baby trafficking syndicate in Indonesia
How Changi Airport keeps moving around the clock
Two boys given conditional warnings after breaking into MRT train’s cabin
The actions of the pair – who alighted at the next station – were caught on CCTV footage.
Air crew bid farewell to century-old restaurant Wing Seong Fatty’s
Qantas will serve some of the restaurant’s dishes at its Changi lounges for a limited time.