Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 9, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 09, 2026, 07:56 AM

SFA stops sale of some Nestle infant formulas

Those who have bought the affected products should not feed them to children, the authorities said.

ERA Realty Network issued a Letter of Censure for supervisory lapses

The LOC does not carry a financial penalty against the property agency.

JB to launch free shuttle bus service to major tourist hot spots

When operational, the service will ferry passengers from 8am to 8pm daily.

Who is Chen Zhi, the tycoon accused of running global cyber scams?

According to UN investigators, many of the scam centres under Chen used forced labour.

S’pore has to accept risk of rogue actors to prosper as a wealth hub: Chee Hong Tat

Decisive action must be taken against these rogue actors to preserve investors’ trust, he added.

Task force to review support for those with special needs within legal system

It will examine the entire criminal justice process, from investigations to sentencing.

Family of AYE hit-and-run victim seeks eyewitnesses, dashcam footage

The police are still searching for one of two prime movers involved in the Dec 29 accident.

Invest in our kids. Put Child Development Accounts to better use

Progressive features like higher govt matching rates for lower-income families could be added.

Light to Night S’pore returns for its longest edition yet

The 10th edition of the festival will illuminate the Civic District until Jan 31.

Man jailed 20 months for trying to start fire at Bangladeshi High Commission

He planned to set himself on fire if the High Commission staff did not accede to his demands.

