Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 9, 2026

SFA stops sale of some Nestle infant formulas
Those who have bought the affected products should not feed them to children, the authorities said.
ERA Realty Network issued a Letter of Censure for supervisory lapses
JB to launch free shuttle bus service to major tourist hot spots
Who is Chen Zhi, the tycoon accused of running global cyber scams?
According to UN investigators, many of the scam centres under Chen used forced labour.
S’pore has to accept risk of rogue actors to prosper as a wealth hub: Chee Hong Tat
Decisive action must be taken against these rogue actors to preserve investors’ trust, he added.
Task force to review support for those with special needs within legal system
It will examine the entire criminal justice process, from investigations to sentencing.
Family of AYE hit-and-run victim seeks eyewitnesses, dashcam footage
The police are still searching for one of two prime movers involved in the Dec 29 accident.
Invest in our kids. Put Child Development Accounts to better use
Progressive features like higher govt matching rates for lower-income families could be added.
Light to Night S’pore returns for its longest edition yet
Man jailed 20 months for trying to start fire at Bangladeshi High Commission
He planned to set himself on fire if the High Commission staff did not accede to his demands.