Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 8, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 08, 2026, 07:55 AM

Punggol’s first self-driving shuttle to start serving public within 3 months

The shuttles on the first route have clocked more than 10,000km safely without incident.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore interest rates could bottom out in Q2 of 2026: UOB

SORA could bottom at around 1 per cent before heading towards 1.39 per cent by the end of 2026.

READ MORE HERE

Alleged scam kingpin Chen Zhi arrested, deported to China

Cambodia’s Ministry of Interior confirmed it revoked his citizenship last month.

READ MORE HERE

US seizes Venezuela-linked, Russian-flagged oil tanker after weeks-long pursuit

The tanker was at the centre of a dramatic sea chase across the ocean since December 2025.

READ MORE HERE

Uncertainty, cautious optimism for Venezuelans in S’pore after Maduro’s capture

Some are wondering if there will be follow-up operations to detain Maduro loyalists.

READ MORE HERE

Woman challenging police’s decision ordered to deposit $15k for potential legal costs

Her challenge has no reasonable prospect of success, says court’s assistant registrar.

READ MORE HERE

NETS warns public against scam e-mails asking for outstanding parking payment

NETS said it will never request personal or financial information via e-mail.

READ MORE HERE

When adults step back, kids learn to bounce back

Resilience isn’t taught, it’s learnt and built through everyday frictions.

READ MORE HERE

One hip-hop dance audition video, and a shot at K-pop

Singaporean Nicole Bacon was accepted in under three days and is now part of a rookie K-pop girl group.

READ MORE HERE

Jail for woman who drove without licence, had more than 90 Kpods in car

She told the authorities that the Kpods were for her own consumption.

READ MORE HERE

