Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 8, 2026

Punggol’s first self-driving shuttle to start serving public within 3 months
The shuttles on the first route have clocked more than 10,000km safely without incident.
S’pore interest rates could bottom out in Q2 of 2026: UOB
SORA could bottom at around 1 per cent before heading towards 1.39 per cent by the end of 2026.
Alleged scam kingpin Chen Zhi arrested, deported to China
US seizes Venezuela-linked, Russian-flagged oil tanker after weeks-long pursuit
The tanker was at the centre of a dramatic sea chase across the ocean since December 2025.
Uncertainty, cautious optimism for Venezuelans in S’pore after Maduro’s capture
Woman challenging police’s decision ordered to deposit $15k for potential legal costs
Her challenge has no reasonable prospect of success, says court’s assistant registrar.
NETS warns public against scam e-mails asking for outstanding parking payment
When adults step back, kids learn to bounce back
One hip-hop dance audition video, and a shot at K-pop
Singaporean Nicole Bacon was accepted in under three days and is now part of a rookie K-pop girl group.