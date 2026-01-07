Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 7, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 07, 2026, 07:54 AM

STI hits record high above 4,700 points, may reach 5,000 in 2026

The STI outperformed the US S&P 500 in 2025 and closed the year up 22.7 per cent.

No longer a party member, says incoming NMP after photo of him in PAP T-shirt emerges

Dr Haresh Singaraju said the photo from Sept 2023 was of a party activity he had previously volunteered at.

Autobahn Rent A Car halts business ‘due to operational constraints’

Firm also plans to drop High Court appeal for protection against creditors.

Farmer, plumber, lift technician: More young people in S’pore drawn to skilled trades

Many see a hands-on career as rewarding, hope to become their own boss.

Half of The Centrepoint up for collective sale at $418m guide price

This comprises the rear of the mall where 66 retail units and residential floors are located.

Xi-Lee summit signals thaw in relations, sends strategic message to Japan, US

Visit frames Beijing’s calculus amid tensions with Tokyo and rivalry with Washington.

Three key trends will reshape science: Heng Swee Keat

S’pore is set to implement the Research, Innovation and Enterprise 2030 plan, which has a budget of $37b.

When seniors live alone, it doesn’t mean they are lonely

Research in Singapore shows that some seniors can live by themselves and have active social lives.

Four people taken to hospital after four-car pile-up on CTE

At least two ambulances were seen at the site of the accident.

Woman jailed for Kpod possession after she skipped rehab

Despite repeated reminders, she did not turn up for mandatory rehabilitation at IMH in Sept 2025.

