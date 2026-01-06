Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 6, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 06, 2026, 07:55 AM

Jobs, healthcare among issues new batch of NMPs will raise

They also emphasised that their role will differ from that of elected MPs. 

READ MORE HERE

Shackled and defiant, Maduro pleads not guilty to US narcotics charges

His charges include narco-terrorism, cocaine importation conspiracy and possession of machine guns.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-lovers fight over money after 30-year affair ends

The High Court dismissed the man’s claim and allowed the woman’s $578,000 counterclaim.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore resident, wife surrender to police for allegedly using RON95 petrol in Johor

Police confirmed the man allegedly covered the registration number of his Singapore-registered vehicle.

READ MORE HERE

Several Kith Cafe outlets shut in recent months, with two stores still operating

Operations at one outlet have been paused due to a lull in customer traffic.

READ MORE HERE

How are S’pore youth hashing out their career aspirations?

Three in four of the young adults in the survey prefer meaningful work to fancy titles.

READ MORE HERE

Visitors to Jewel’s walking net urged to follow safety rules after boy is hurt

The Changi Airport attraction is a giant net suspended 25m above ground that visitors can walk on.

READ MORE HERE

Firefighters put out blaze at Raffles Institution

The fire involved the contents of a second-floor office at the school and took place yesterday afternoon.

READ MORE HERE

Time to shut down the Singapore Biennale?

The event feels haphazard, disconnected from the community, and inaccessible to even determined artsgoers.

READ MORE HERE

Travelling through Turkmenistan: Land of contrasts and surprises

In April 2025, the country announced its intent to shift to e-visas to attract more tourists.

READ MORE HERE

