Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 6, 2026

Jobs, healthcare among issues new batch of NMPs will raise
Shackled and defiant, Maduro pleads not guilty to US narcotics charges
His charges include narco-terrorism, cocaine importation conspiracy and possession of machine guns.
Ex-lovers fight over money after 30-year affair ends
The High Court dismissed the man’s claim and allowed the woman’s $578,000 counterclaim.
S’pore resident, wife surrender to police for allegedly using RON95 petrol in Johor
Police confirmed the man allegedly covered the registration number of his Singapore-registered vehicle.
Several Kith Cafe outlets shut in recent months, with two stores still operating
How are S’pore youth hashing out their career aspirations?
Three in four of the young adults in the survey prefer meaningful work to fancy titles.
Visitors to Jewel’s walking net urged to follow safety rules after boy is hurt
The Changi Airport attraction is a giant net suspended 25m above ground that visitors can walk on.
Firefighters put out blaze at Raffles Institution
The fire involved the contents of a second-floor office at the school and took place yesterday afternoon.
Time to shut down the Singapore Biennale?
The event feels haphazard, disconnected from the community, and inaccessible to even determined artsgoers.
Travelling through Turkmenistan: Land of contrasts and surprises
In April 2025, the country announced its intent to shift to e-visas to attract more tourists.