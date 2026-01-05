Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 5, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 05, 2026, 07:54 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Vape sellers targeting the young with devices that can play music, games

These new devices are harder to spot because they do not resemble traditional vapes.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore may not top 2025 GDP surge, but can still defy US tariff blow in 2026

Some analysts expect the economy to grow by as much as 3.8% in 2026, higher than MTI’s forecast.

READ MORE HERE

Maduro capture: What’s at stake for China’s economic interests in Venezuela

China is Venezuela’s largest creditor and, by far, its largest buyer of oil.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

2 sent to hospital after car crashes into gas equipment in Adam Road, catches fire

Officers from SP Group were also at the scene yesterday to isolate the gas supply.

READ MORE HERE

What is the best way to start preparing for the PSLE?

Experts say the goal is not to eliminate stress completely, but to harness it as a tool for better performance.

READ MORE HERE

All Ngee Ann Poly students to learn generative AI from 2026

It will be embedded in curriculum with students to use it each year in at least one module.

READ MORE HERE

As Aceh reels from floods, NTU-led study in 2024 traces roots to forest loss

It finds flood-prone areas in Aceh likely to have fewer trees, more oil palm plantations.

READ MORE HERE

Qatar Airways cargo chief upbeat about demand in 2026

Carrier has added capacity in Mid-East, Africa and India as ‘market moves around’, he noted.

READ MORE HERE

Do one-star reviews really motivate businesses to do better?

A dissatisfied customer can be turned into a loyal regular, if businesses handle them properly.

READ MORE HERE

Why you might be eating more fast food in 2026

Even as Michelin-starred restaurants and hawker stalls shutter, demand for fast food holds steady.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.