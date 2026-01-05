Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 5, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Vape sellers targeting the young with devices that can play music, games
S’pore may not top 2025 GDP surge, but can still defy US tariff blow in 2026
Some analysts expect the economy to grow by as much as 3.8% in 2026, higher than MTI’s forecast.
Maduro capture: What’s at stake for China’s economic interests in Venezuela
2 sent to hospital after car crashes into gas equipment in Adam Road, catches fire
What is the best way to start preparing for the PSLE?
Experts say the goal is not to eliminate stress completely, but to harness it as a tool for better performance.
All Ngee Ann Poly students to learn generative AI from 2026
It will be embedded in curriculum with students to use it each year in at least one module.
As Aceh reels from floods, NTU-led study in 2024 traces roots to forest loss
It finds flood-prone areas in Aceh likely to have fewer trees, more oil palm plantations.
Qatar Airways cargo chief upbeat about demand in 2026
Carrier has added capacity in Mid-East, Africa and India as ‘market moves around’, he noted.
Do one-star reviews really motivate businesses to do better?
A dissatisfied customer can be turned into a loyal regular, if businesses handle them properly.
Why you might be eating more fast food in 2026
Even as Michelin-starred restaurants and hawker stalls shutter, demand for fast food holds steady.