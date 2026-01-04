Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 4, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 04, 2026, 08:00 AM

Jan 04, 2026, 08:00 AM

US to ‘run’ Venezuela after toppling Maduro in military attack: Trump

Mr Trump indicated that US troops could be deployed in Venezuela.

READ MORE HERE

WP to form disciplinary panel to determine if Pritam Singh breached party Constitution

The party’s leadership also set a timeline that the disciplinary process be concluded within three months.

READ MORE HERE

Men abused by wives fear being seen as culprits: Counsellors on why such cases go under-reported

More men who suffer domestic violence are seeking help, but the trend is likely under-reported.

READ MORE HERE

Concerted global action against scams sees 5 masterminds exposed over last 4 years

Greater collaboration between law enforcement agencies in different jurisdictions has led to the arrests of the kingpins.

READ MORE HERE

Collecting your passport and IC takes just 5 minutes with ICA’s new robots

More than 100 robots are helping to sort and deliver these identification documents.

READ MORE HERE

How CPF changes from 2026 can give you more to spend in retirement

The changes will benefit employees who earn more than $6,000 as they can save more for their retirement.

READ MORE HERE

Spare a thought for those unhappy, entitled Singaporeans

We see inconsiderate behaviour all around us. Let’s look into the mirror and ask where this stems from, writes ST’s Kang Wan Chern.

READ MORE HERE

Beverage container return scheme to kick off on April 1 but transition period will be 6 months

This allows companies to clear their existing beverage stocks.

READ MORE HERE

‘More hassle than fun’: Philippines struggles to draw tourists as it lags regional peers in arrivals

The country is welcoming fewer visitors amid South-east Asia's post-pandemic recovery.

READ MORE HERE

10 trends to look forward to in 2026

ST Life trains the spotlight on what to anticipate in fashion, food, travel, design, arts and entertainment this year.

READ MORE HERE

