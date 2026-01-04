Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 4, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
US to ‘run’ Venezuela after toppling Maduro in military attack: Trump
WP to form disciplinary panel to determine if Pritam Singh breached party Constitution
The party’s leadership also set a timeline that the disciplinary process be concluded within three months.
Men abused by wives fear being seen as culprits: Counsellors on why such cases go under-reported
More men who suffer domestic violence are seeking help, but the trend is likely under-reported.
Concerted global action against scams sees 5 masterminds exposed over last 4 years
Greater collaboration between law enforcement agencies in different jurisdictions has led to the arrests of the kingpins.
Collecting your passport and IC takes just 5 minutes with ICA’s new robots
How CPF changes from 2026 can give you more to spend in retirement
The changes will benefit employees who earn more than $6,000 as they can save more for their retirement.
Spare a thought for those unhappy, entitled Singaporeans
We see inconsiderate behaviour all around us. Let’s look into the mirror and ask where this stems from, writes ST’s Kang Wan Chern.
Beverage container return scheme to kick off on April 1 but transition period will be 6 months
‘More hassle than fun’: Philippines struggles to draw tourists as it lags regional peers in arrivals
The country is welcoming fewer visitors amid South-east Asia's post-pandemic recovery.
10 trends to look forward to in 2026
ST Life trains the spotlight on what to anticipate in fashion, food, travel, design, arts and entertainment this year.