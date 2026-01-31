Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 31, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Some haze expected in S’pore if fires persist at hot spots: NEA
Robots to mingle with seniors at care centres in Singapore under new research study
The robots are not meant to replace humans in supervision, but to provide emotional support.
SFA recalls 2 more Dumex Dulac infant formula products following detection of toxin
Beware of scam e-mails on tax refunds claiming to be from IRAS, say police
Victims would receive unsolicited e-mails and asked to click on a link to process the application.
Are we about to live through a Nipah pandemic?
Preparedness – not fear – will decide how the next outbreak unfolds, say the writers.
Trump picks former Fed official Kevin Warsh to run US central bank
How the Chinese minority navigates identity and politics in PAS’ Kelantan
Despite centuries of integration under PAS, Kelantan’s Chinese minority now sees its youth leaving.
Chinatown gallops into Year of the Horse with street light-up
Other highlights include the Countdown Party, festive fairs and lion dance competition.
Foreign worker charity ordered by High Court to pay contractor over $1m in renovation costs
The charity and the renovation contractor had disputes over labour costs, among other items.