Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 31, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 31, 2026, 08:07 AM

Some haze expected in S’pore if fires persist at hot spots: NEA

It added that showers forecast over the weekend could alleviate the situation.

READ MORE HERE

Robots to mingle with seniors at care centres in Singapore under new research study

The robots are not meant to replace humans in supervision, but to provide emotional support.

READ MORE HERE

SFA recalls 2 more Dumex Dulac infant formula products following detection of toxin

The recalled products are Dumex Dulac Stage 1 and Dumex Dulac Stage 2.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Beware of scam e-mails on tax refunds claiming to be from IRAS, say police

Victims would receive unsolicited e-mails and asked to click on a link to process the application.

READ MORE HERE

Are we about to live through a Nipah pandemic?

Preparedness – not fear – will decide how the next outbreak unfolds, say the writers. 

READ MORE HERE

Trump picks former Fed official Kevin Warsh to run US central bank

The President has pushed for more control over the central bank.

READ MORE HERE

How the Chinese minority navigates identity and politics in PAS’ Kelantan

Despite centuries of integration under PAS, Kelantan’s Chinese minority now sees its youth leaving.

READ MORE HERE

Chinatown gallops into Year of the Horse with street light-up

Other highlights include the Countdown Party, festive fairs and lion dance competition.

READ MORE HERE

Foreign worker charity ordered by High Court to pay contractor over $1m in renovation costs

The charity and the renovation contractor had disputes over labour costs, among other items.

READ MORE HERE

Jail for man who sought sexual favours from nurse

He exposed himself to the nurse even after she rejected his advances.

READ MORE HERE

