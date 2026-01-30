Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 30, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
What needs to happen next for the Govt to acquire 38 Oxley Road?
SLA will appoint an independent property valuer to determine the market value of the site.
Experienced investor loses $400k after downloading fake platform
Several hot spots detected on Bintan but haze from there unlikely to hit S’pore
Punggol self-driving vehicle’s collision due to human intervention
Teacher hiring, more special education places among focus areas for MOE
Budget meals are needed, but why should hawkers bear the burden?
A voluntary, incentive-based scheme may better offer meaningful genuine low-cost options.
Gold investment demand in S’pore hits new high despite record prices
PropertyLimBrothers saga: Who are Melvin Lim and Grayce Tan?
The two senior execs at the real estate firm resigned abruptly after online rumours about them.
Baby bonanza: About 1,000 animals born across S’pore’s wildlife parks in 2025
Solo’s princes row over the crown in Indonesia’s Game of Thrones
After the King’s death, his two sons from different wives have claimed to be the rightful heir.