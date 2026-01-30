Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 30, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 30, 2026, 07:50 AM

What needs to happen next for the Govt to acquire 38 Oxley Road?

SLA will appoint an independent property valuer to determine the market value of the site.

Experienced investor loses $400k after downloading fake platform

The victim made more than 60 transfers to the fake platform.

Several hot spots detected on Bintan but haze from there unlikely to hit S’pore

The hot spots identified on Bintan are downwind, said NEA.

Punggol self-driving vehicle’s collision due to human intervention

No passengers were on board at the time, and no one was hurt.

Teacher hiring, more special education places among focus areas for MOE

The Ministry will also continue to emphasise the importance of bilingualism.

Budget meals are needed, but why should hawkers bear the burden?

A voluntary, incentive-based scheme may better offer meaningful genuine low-cost options.

Gold investment demand in S’pore hits new high despite record prices

Rising global geopolitical and trade risks among drivers, says report.

PropertyLimBrothers saga: Who are Melvin Lim and Grayce Tan?

The two senior execs at the real estate firm resigned abruptly after online rumours about them.

Baby bonanza: About 1,000 animals born across S’pore’s wildlife parks in 2025

Around 50 species of the animals were listed as threatened in the IUCN Red List.

Solo’s princes row over the crown in Indonesia’s Game of Thrones

After the King’s death, his two sons from different wives have claimed to be the rightful heir.

