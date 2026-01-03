Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 3, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
PM Wong, Trump reaffirm S’pore-US partnership in phone call
9 Nominated MPs to be appointed to Parliament
Rain expected over parts of S’pore in first 2 weeks of Jan
Daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 32 deg C and 34 deg C on most days.
What’s ahead for Asia in 2026?
ST’s global correspondents examine 10 consequential questions for countries in Asia in the next 12 months and beyond.
SIA is 4th most punctual airline in Asia-Pacific
How a little green owl taught me French… up to a point
Duolingo taught the writer French, but she needed a human teacher to become more fluent in the language
Scoot cabin crew member pocketed nearly $40k from sale of food, drinks on flights
His actions started when he lost two bags containing money from passengers who had bought food and drinks with cash.