Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 3, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 03, 2026, 08:32 AM

PM Wong, Trump reaffirm S’pore-US partnership in phone call

PM Wong also thanked Mr Trump for inviting Singapore to the Group of 20 Summit.

9 Nominated MPs to be appointed to Parliament

All but one of them are first-timers for the role.

Rain expected over parts of S’pore in first 2 weeks of Jan

Daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 32 deg C and 34 deg C on most days.

What’s ahead for Asia in 2026?

ST’s global correspondents examine 10 consequential questions for countries in Asia in the next 12 months and beyond.

SIA is 4th most punctual airline in Asia-Pacific

Its score slipped slightly from 2024, when it was ranked third in the region.

How a little green owl taught me French… up to a point

Duolingo taught the writer French, but she needed a human teacher to become more fluent in the language

Scoot cabin crew member pocketed nearly $40k from sale of food, drinks on flights

His actions started when he lost two bags containing money from passengers who had bought food and drinks with cash.

Jail for man who opened over 2,000 bogus accounts to receive nearly $28k in mall vouchers

He was a customer relations officer at Marina Square.

Future-proofing malls with havens, hangouts and hubs

Global trends point to a reimagining of malls as community hubs.

Burger chain Lotteria opening at Jewel on Feb 11

The South Korean chain has stores in countries like Vietnam, Cambodia and Malaysia.

