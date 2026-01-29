Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 29, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 29, 2026, 07:52 AM

US Fed holds rates steady amid Trump attacks

Its policymakers voted to hold interest rate in the 3.5-3.75 per cent range.

READ MORE HERE

Liquidity returns as S’pore rally spreads beyond blue chips

Trading activity is supported by new listings, expectations of higher AI investment and more.

READ MORE HERE

Rain expected to alleviate haze on weekend: NEA

Smoke plumes from persistent fires may drift towards Singapore, the agency added.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia to ban purchase of RON95 petrol for foreign-registered vehicles

Offenders may face legal action from as early as April.

READ MORE HERE

PropertyLimBrothers CEO, vice-president resign

The company said it “has completed an internal review following recent events”.

READ MORE HERE

Animal Lovers League has to leave premises by Feb

The Commissioner of Charities has also opened an inquiry into the group.

READ MORE HERE

Step up efforts to support older workers, NTUC urges employers and Govt

A recent survey showed that older workers’ desire to work beyond 70 increases with age.

READ MORE HERE

What S’pore’s new disability task force must get right

It must remove barriers that prevent participation in the workforce and in everyday life.

READ MORE HERE

Over $1.2m in losses foiled by UOB in 2025 amid resurgence in gold bar scams

The bank said gold schemes “resurfaced as a trending modus operandi” in impersonation scams.

READ MORE HERE

10 CNY movies to watch in 2026

New releases include Night King, Luck My Life, A Good Fortune and 3 Good Guys.

READ MORE HERE

