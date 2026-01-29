Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 29, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
US Fed holds rates steady amid Trump attacks
Liquidity returns as S’pore rally spreads beyond blue chips
Trading activity is supported by new listings, expectations of higher AI investment and more.
Rain expected to alleviate haze on weekend: NEA
Malaysia to ban purchase of RON95 petrol for foreign-registered vehicles
PropertyLimBrothers CEO, vice-president resign
Animal Lovers League has to leave premises by Feb
Step up efforts to support older workers, NTUC urges employers and Govt
A recent survey showed that older workers’ desire to work beyond 70 increases with age.
What S’pore’s new disability task force must get right
It must remove barriers that prevent participation in the workforce and in everyday life.
Over $1.2m in losses foiled by UOB in 2025 amid resurgence in gold bar scams
The bank said gold schemes “resurfaced as a trending modus operandi” in impersonation scams.