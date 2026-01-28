Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 28, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
85% of bus arrival time system to be restored today
Johor firefighters battle spreading Pengerang peat fire as haze hits S’pore
As at 11pm last night, the PM2.5 reading for the central part of S’pore was 10, deemed “normal”.
Thailand screens passengers for Nipah virus; three hospitals put on standby
S’pore among slowest-growing food delivery markets in Asean
Coming to a road near you: How S’pore’s traffic signs are being upgraded
Parents rally to save beloved Serangoon pre-school from closing
For students to feel seen, class size matters
Nestle S’pore recalls baby biscuits due to risk of plastic, paper pieces
How snark and tea-spilling communities are calling out influencers
An alleged cheating scandal in S’pore puts a little-known community in the spotlight.
Man’s divorce hearing delayed 9 times after ‘perfectly timed’ heart failures: Judge
He had even arranged for an ambulance to arrive during a hearing as the case was going against him.