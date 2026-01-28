Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 28, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 28, 2026, 07:50 AM

85% of bus arrival time system to be restored today

LTA has finished manually updating the firmware for 3,000 affected buses.

Johor firefighters battle spreading Pengerang peat fire as haze hits S’pore

As at 11pm last night, the PM2.5 reading for the central part of S’pore was 10, deemed “normal”.

Thailand screens passengers for Nipah virus; three hospitals put on standby

The country has not detected any Nipah cases, said its Public Health Minister.

S’pore among slowest-growing food delivery markets in Asean

At the platform level, Grab remains region’s dominant food delivery player.

Coming to a road near you: How S’pore’s traffic signs are being upgraded

LTA has been replacing about 115 road signs across the island every month.

Parents rally to save beloved Serangoon pre-school from closing

The privately run centre needs 40 new pupils by April 2026 to remain viable.

For students to feel seen, class size matters

Attention matters because relationships underpin how students learn and develop.

Nestle S’pore recalls baby biscuits due to risk of plastic, paper pieces

Customers who have purchased the products are advised not to feed them to children.

How snark and tea-spilling communities are calling out influencers

An alleged cheating scandal in S’pore puts a little-known community in the spotlight.

Man’s divorce hearing delayed 9 times after ‘perfectly timed’ heart failures: Judge

He had even arranged for an ambulance to arrive during a hearing as the case was going against him.

