Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 26, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 26, 2026, 07:52 AM

Some property agents using bait-style listings to lure buyers

ST reviewed over 100 listings across major portals and found many fake and misleading ones.

READ MORE HERE

Patients must be notified, give consent for sharing of health info with insurers

Sharing is limited to data that is relevant to insurance claims or underwriting purposes.

READ MORE HERE

MSF alerted about suspicious baby ‘supply’ by adoption agent in 2024

Three Singaporean agents are allegedly involved in the trafficking ring, said Indonesian police.

READ MORE HERE

Ultra-low telco prices may hurt service quality, security: StarHub CEO

Market consolidation will lead to price adjustments, he added.

READ MORE HERE

AI-powered headset helps people with vision loss commute, shop

The device, developed by NUS researchers, allows users to ask questions and get answers immediately.

READ MORE HERE

Why S’pore needs a Leader of the Opposition

The role should come with clearer rules about appointment and removal, but also more resources.

READ MORE HERE

Global visibility for Taiwan with Taipei 101 climb, but were risks justified?

Taiwanese authorities had hoped to leverage the event as a soft-power win.

READ MORE HERE

The vigilant cyclist: Fuelled by love for nature, he pedals on to raise awareness

Issues he has flagged include bird collisions at bus stop, lapses at construction site.

READ MORE HERE

8 sweet and savoury CNY treats worth chomping on

Several goodies honour the Year of the Horse, including a horse-shaped chocolate sculpture.

READ MORE HERE

Man who sued software firm for $5m over dismissal gets $1k in damages

The judge said the man was the author of his own misfortunes with his “self-righteous and unyielding behaviour”.

READ MORE HERE

