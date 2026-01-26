Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 26, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Some property agents using bait-style listings to lure buyers
ST reviewed over 100 listings across major portals and found many fake and misleading ones.
Patients must be notified, give consent for sharing of health info with insurers
Sharing is limited to data that is relevant to insurance claims or underwriting purposes.
MSF alerted about suspicious baby ‘supply’ by adoption agent in 2024
Three Singaporean agents are allegedly involved in the trafficking ring, said Indonesian police.
Ultra-low telco prices may hurt service quality, security: StarHub CEO
AI-powered headset helps people with vision loss commute, shop
The device, developed by NUS researchers, allows users to ask questions and get answers immediately.
Why S’pore needs a Leader of the Opposition
The role should come with clearer rules about appointment and removal, but also more resources.
Global visibility for Taiwan with Taipei 101 climb, but were risks justified?
The vigilant cyclist: Fuelled by love for nature, he pedals on to raise awareness
Issues he has flagged include bird collisions at bus stop, lapses at construction site.
8 sweet and savoury CNY treats worth chomping on
Several goodies honour the Year of the Horse, including a horse-shaped chocolate sculpture.
Man who sued software firm for $5m over dismissal gets $1k in damages
The judge said the man was the author of his own misfortunes with his “self-righteous and unyielding behaviour”.