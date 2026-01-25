Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 25, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 25, 2026, 08:29 AM

Excessive device use often a coping mechanism for deeper issues, say experts

It can be a manifestation of underlying issues such as academic stress or family issues.

READ MORE HERE

How one teen reclaimed life beyond gaming, through support and sport

He overcame his excessive screen use with the help of muay thai and mentoring.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore to invest $1 billion over 5 years to boost AI public research

The funding will focus on three key areas: fundamental AI, applied AI and talent development.

READ MORE HERE

Fight over $4m condo lands woman in jail for contempt of court in rare case

She even made a last-ditch attempt to stake a claim by filing a caveat on the apartment.

READ MORE HERE

DBS CEO Tan Su Shan on why she confronts criticism and turns it to her advantage

Fortune’s most powerful woman in Asia for 2025, DBS CEO Tan Su Shan, sits down with Sumiko to discuss work-life balance, her mother’s influence on her, and the biggest change she has brought to the company as its new leader.

She discusses her leadership style and reflects on staying grounded in good times.

READ MORE HERE

Author of article on S’pore-Taiwan defence ties wrote in personal capacity before NS: MINDEF

It said the views he had expressed do not represent the ministry or the SAF in any way.

READ MORE HERE

HK has another hit movie. Can such flicks save the industry from terminal decline?

At least 10 cinemas have shut since 2024 as operators struggle to stay afloat.

READ MORE HERE

A slice of joy: The life and legacy of Auntie Jessie’s sugee cake

At every milestone, and sometimes for no reason at all, the cake has been the one constant.

READ MORE HERE

The ‘McDonaldisation’ of nasi lemak: Can central kitchens save Singapore's food industry?

They can help businesses scale up and ensure consistency, but come at a large cost.

READ MORE HERE

Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run accident in Jurong West; police looking for driver

Passers-by were seen helping to move the victim to a nearby grass patch after the car sped off from the scene.

READ MORE HERE

