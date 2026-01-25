Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 25, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Excessive device use often a coping mechanism for deeper issues, say experts
It can be a manifestation of underlying issues such as academic stress or family issues.
How one teen reclaimed life beyond gaming, through support and sport
Singapore to invest $1 billion over 5 years to boost AI public research
The funding will focus on three key areas: fundamental AI, applied AI and talent development.
Fight over $4m condo lands woman in jail for contempt of court in rare case
She even made a last-ditch attempt to stake a claim by filing a caveat on the apartment.
DBS CEO Tan Su Shan on why she confronts criticism and turns it to her advantage
Author of article on S’pore-Taiwan defence ties wrote in personal capacity before NS: MINDEF
It said the views he had expressed do not represent the ministry or the SAF in any way.
HK has another hit movie. Can such flicks save the industry from terminal decline?
A slice of joy: The life and legacy of Auntie Jessie’s sugee cake
At every milestone, and sometimes for no reason at all, the cake has been the one constant.
The ‘McDonaldisation’ of nasi lemak: Can central kitchens save Singapore's food industry?
Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run accident in Jurong West; police looking for driver
Passers-by were seen helping to move the victim to a nearby grass patch after the car sped off from the scene.