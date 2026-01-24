Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 24, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 24, 2026, 08:05 AM

Investigations ongoing over fake bomb threat against Paya Lebar Air Base: MINDEF

No threat was identified, said a ministry spokesperson.

SGX proposes reducing lot sizes to make trading more affordable

Prices of some of the largest stocks on the bourse have increased substantially in recent times.

Commuters call for better bus connectivity, more incentives in transport masterplan discussion

The refreshed land transport masterplan will address changing travel patterns and advancing technologies.

HDB resale flat prices up 2.9% in 2025, slower than 9.7% rise in 2024

This was the slowest resale price growth since 2019, HDB said.

Neighbour disputes: Why it feels like no one can stop the noise next door

The problem isn’t the legal framework, which is carefully designed. What matters more is how it works in practice, says the writer.

Singapore Airshow 2026 to feature aerial displays by 6 air forces and 2 jetmakers

It will run from Feb 3 to 8 at the Changi Exhibition Centre.

A TikTok deal, finally, and what it says about the US-China trade truce

The TikTok issue as a bilateral flashpoint is defused for now, but the durability of the deal hinges on US-China ties, note ST’s Lim Min Zhang and Michelle Ng.

Democracy strained by some govts’ failure to deliver, not problems with system: Edwin Tong

Democracy has to evolve to keep up with the challenges it faces globally, say panellists at a Davos debate.

Jail for pair involved in trading fake gold bars for Rolex watches worth $30,000

Shah Faeez Shahrom, a runner in the scam, was sentenced to nine months and two weeks’ jail.

Rare Sri Lankan leopard gives birth to 3 cubs in Singapore Zoo

The last leopard cub of its kind was born in Mandai nearly 30 years ago.

