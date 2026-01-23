Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 23, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Utility bills in S’pore could be affected as carbon tax rises in 2026
Decline in energy costs this quarter will offset the impact of the carbon tax increase.
Bus arrival time system to take 4 days to be fully fixed
JB prepares for influx of S’porean shoppers ahead of CNY
Man charged over trafficking almost 2,000 Kpods
He was caught while entering S’pore in a rental car with his mother and four-month old niece.
Students question polys’ use of AI in open house publicity materials
Posters and banners featured images of students or alumni that were brushed up using AI.
Loh Kean Yew avenges SEA Games loss at Indonesia Masters
Bigger than K-pop: E-sports is serious business in S. Korea
Its games industry has a bigger export value than K-pop, dramas, movies and books combined.
Citizenship by law, history by choice: What The Albatross File asks of S’poreans
A trip to Malaysia was a reminder of how life would have been different had separation not taken place.
Endangered freshwater turtle found at Changi Beach
The soft-shelled reptile is likely a victim of the illegal pet trade, said an animal expert.
$2k fine for Taoist temple chief master who organised unlawful public procession
His offence in October 2024 caused inconvenience to motorists travelling along Paya Lebar Road.