Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 23, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 23, 2026, 07:53 AM

Utility bills in S’pore could be affected as carbon tax rises in 2026

Decline in energy costs this quarter will offset the impact of the carbon tax increase.

READ MORE HERE

Bus arrival time system to take 4 days to be fully fixed

Authorities discovered a memory cache build-up found in some on-board systems.

READ MORE HERE

JB prepares for influx of S’porean shoppers ahead of CNY

Hotels are expecting to see a surge in bookings by the end of January.

READ MORE HERE

Man charged over trafficking almost 2,000 Kpods

He was caught while entering S’pore in a rental car with his mother and four-month old niece.

READ MORE HERE

Students question polys’ use of AI in open house publicity materials

Posters and banners featured images of students or alumni that were brushed up using AI.

READ MORE HERE

Loh Kean Yew avenges SEA Games loss at Indonesia Masters

He next faces Taiwan’s world No. 6 Chou Tien-chen in the quarter-finals today.

READ MORE HERE

Bigger than K-pop: E-sports is serious business in S. Korea

Its games industry has a bigger export value than K-pop, dramas, movies and books combined.

READ MORE HERE

Citizenship by law, history by choice: What The Albatross File asks of S’poreans

A trip to Malaysia was a reminder of how life would have been different had separation not taken place.

READ MORE HERE

Endangered freshwater turtle found at Changi Beach

The soft-shelled reptile is likely a victim of the illegal pet trade, said an animal expert.

READ MORE HERE

$2k fine for Taoist temple chief master who organised unlawful public procession

His offence in October 2024 caused inconvenience to motorists travelling along Paya Lebar Road.

READ MORE HERE

