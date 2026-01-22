Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 22, 2026

WP’s swift refusal of LO role signals unity behind Pritam Singh, say analysts

The speed of the decision also reflects party unity, they noted.

Trump won’t take Greenland by force, says ‘framework of future deal’ reached

His change in posture on tariff threats also sparked a stock market rally.

Nature Society proposes keeping a third of Paya Lebar site as green areas

URA to assess proposal to retain 389ha as parkland, fauna corridor, forest.

29 homes in Boon Keng HDB block affected by burst wastewater pipe

The incident yesterday meant residents could not use their toilets for hours.

Malaysia to license KL malls as transport hubs for express buses from S’pore

Those being considered include IOI City Mall in Putrajaya, Sunway Pyramid and 1 Utama.

S’pore proposes ASEAN-first tool to trace scam calls across borders

It will help countries better tackle scams at the point they originate.

What the sale and troubles of Manus reveal about the US-China AI race

Its sale to Meta and China’s probe into the company show that matters little in today’s AI geopolitics

Circles.Life to increase platform fee to 70 cents from Feb 1, drawing criticism

The telco operator said it directly goes towards funding improvements and new services.

Rain apologises to fan after calling her out for not dancing at his concert

The woman later revealed on social media that she has a hearing loss.

Man who sued woman after she rejected him claims trial in unrelated case involving cheating

He is also accused of two counts of using forged documents as original copies.

