Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 22, 2026

WP’s swift refusal of LO role signals unity behind Pritam Singh, say analysts
Trump won’t take Greenland by force, says ‘framework of future deal’ reached
Nature Society proposes keeping a third of Paya Lebar site as green areas
29 homes in Boon Keng HDB block affected by burst wastewater pipe
Malaysia to license KL malls as transport hubs for express buses from S’pore
Those being considered include IOI City Mall in Putrajaya, Sunway Pyramid and 1 Utama.
S’pore proposes ASEAN-first tool to trace scam calls across borders
What the sale and troubles of Manus reveal about the US-China AI race
Its sale to Meta and China’s probe into the company show that matters little in today’s AI geopolitics
Circles.Life to increase platform fee to 70 cents from Feb 1, drawing criticism
The telco operator said it directly goes towards funding improvements and new services.