Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 21, 2026

WP disciplinary panel on Pritam comprises two Sengkang MPs, ex-Hougang MP
The panel was set up after the party’s CEC met on Jan 2 to discuss matters arising from his conviction.
Asking firms for donations is standard practice: US Embassy in S’pore
It had asked private sector partners to support its July 4 Independence Day celebration.
Some drink producers feel squeeze despite recycling plan grant
Businesses said the $2.5k grant would be insufficient to avert a price increase by at least 20 per cent.
IMDA in talks with X over Grok’s sexually explicit deepfakes
X is required to curb the spread of harmful and inappropriate content on its platform, said IMDA.
Changi’s new Terminal 5 will stress-test S’pore’s land transport
After landing, getting out of Changi Airport may be the biggest challenge for passengers.
Caught littering in Malaysia? You may have to clean drains
Offenders, including those from Singapore, may face community service as well as fines.
Restaurant body seeks help over labour cost, excessive rent increases
It asked for the Progressive Wage Credit Scheme subsidies to be increased to 75% for 2026 to 2028.