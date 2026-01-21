Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 21, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 21, 2026, 07:56 AM

WP disciplinary panel on Pritam comprises two Sengkang MPs, ex-Hougang MP

The panel was set up after the party’s CEC met on Jan 2 to discuss matters arising from his conviction.

READ MORE HERE

Asking firms for donations is standard practice: US Embassy in S’pore

It had asked private sector partners to support its July 4 Independence Day celebration.

READ MORE HERE

Some drink producers feel squeeze despite recycling plan grant

Businesses said the $2.5k grant would be insufficient to avert a price increase by at least 20 per cent.

READ MORE HERE

IMDA in talks with X over Grok’s sexually explicit deepfakes

X is required to curb the spread of harmful and inappropriate content on its platform, said IMDA.

READ MORE HERE

Changi’s new Terminal 5 will stress-test S’pore’s land transport

After landing, getting out of Changi Airport may be the biggest challenge for passengers.

READ MORE HERE

Caught littering in Malaysia? You may have to clean drains

Offenders, including those from Singapore, may face community service as well as fines.

READ MORE HERE

Restaurant body seeks help over labour cost, excessive rent increases

It asked for the Progressive Wage Credit Scheme subsidies to be increased to 75% for 2026 to 2028.

READ MORE HERE

Free dance-friendly mirrored space now available at Marina South Pier MRT

The space can comfortably accommodate 10 to 15 dancers at a time.

READ MORE HERE

Prosperous plushies: Food merch, blind boxes and collabs for CNY

Limited-edition items include coin banks, red packets and festive plushies.

READ MORE HERE

Man nabbed after allegedly assaulting Tower Transit staff in Yishun

He also sprayed commuters with a fire extinguisher.

READ MORE HERE

