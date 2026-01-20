Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 20, 2026

National genetic test results can’t be used for insurance underwriting: Ong Ye Kung

Only the medical diagnosis needs to be disclosed as part of a person’s history when purchasing policies.

READ MORE HERE

Trump links Greenland threats to Nobel Peace Prize snub

The US President insists he deserves the prize for stopping over eight wars.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore reviewing laws, policies to fulfil obligations under UN High Seas Treaty

Move could affect maritime and shipping activities, deep-sea research, say experts.

READ MORE HERE

Man dies on board cruise ship in S’pore; police do not suspect foul play

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by an in-house doctor.

READ MORE HERE

MP aware of neighbour dispute, monitoring issue with agencies

Videos of altercations at 22 Boon Keng Road from various parties have gone viral online.

READ MORE HERE

One hospitalised after 147 suspected gastroenteritis cases at North View Pri

Most pupils have recovered, said the school, SFA and CDA in a joint statement yesterday.

READ MORE HERE

Global CEO confidence sinks as AI divides corporate leaders: PwC survey

Concerns about near-term threats such as geopolitical conflict, tech disruption are rising.

READ MORE HERE

What will it take to focus S’porean minds on the water issue?

Water remains a core strategic vulnerability.

READ MORE HERE

Lions to play Asean C’ship group matches at Jalan Besar

The National Stadium has already been slated to host the National Day Parade and rehearsals.

READ MORE HERE

7 years’ jail, caning for man who sexually assaulted woman at Kallang park

After the incident in a toilet cubicle, the offender challenged the woman to make a police report.

READ MORE HERE

