Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 20, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
National genetic test results can’t be used for insurance underwriting: Ong Ye Kung
Only the medical diagnosis needs to be disclosed as part of a person’s history when purchasing policies.
Trump links Greenland threats to Nobel Peace Prize snub
S’pore reviewing laws, policies to fulfil obligations under UN High Seas Treaty
Man dies on board cruise ship in S’pore; police do not suspect foul play
MP aware of neighbour dispute, monitoring issue with agencies
Videos of altercations at 22 Boon Keng Road from various parties have gone viral online.
One hospitalised after 147 suspected gastroenteritis cases at North View Pri
Most pupils have recovered, said the school, SFA and CDA in a joint statement yesterday.
Global CEO confidence sinks as AI divides corporate leaders: PwC survey
Concerns about near-term threats such as geopolitical conflict, tech disruption are rising.
What will it take to focus S’porean minds on the water issue?
Lions to play Asean C’ship group matches at Jalan Besar
The National Stadium has already been slated to host the National Day Parade and rehearsals.
7 years’ jail, caning for man who sexually assaulted woman at Kallang park
After the incident in a toilet cubicle, the offender challenged the woman to make a police report.