Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 2, 2026

Water in Sin Ming condo units turns brown after pipe leak; PUB investigating
Bangkok air quality slips into orange zone, exceeding safety standard
Stronger winds are forecast between today and Jan 6, which could improve ventilation.
S’pore banks still face net interest margin pressure, say analysts
DBS can better withstand the pressure than OCBC and UOB with its unexpired hedges, deposit growth.
National canoeist’s passion endures despite dad’s death during O-level exams
JJ Lin addresses smear campaigns after going public with Chinese influencer
Lin surprised fans on Dec 29 when he posted a photo of himself with Annalisa and his parents.
New Year party at Swiss ski resort turned into deadly fire disaster zone
Those who had managed to escape the burning building were plunged into the freezing night air.
Japan’s young-at-heart ‘kidults’ boost toy market despite baby bust
Its toy market grew 7.9 per cent year on year to hit $9.1b in the year ending March 2025.
Inclusive job fair helps dialysis patients return to the workforce
At least 14 patients on dialysis secured job opportunities in the F&B and security sectors.