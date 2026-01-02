Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 2, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 02, 2026, 07:53 AM

Water in Sin Ming condo units turns brown after pipe leak; PUB investigating

The agency sent a water wagon and distributed water bags to affected residents.

READ MORE HERE

Bangkok air quality slips into orange zone, exceeding safety standard

Stronger winds are forecast between today and Jan 6, which could improve ventilation.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore banks still face net interest margin pressure, say analysts

DBS can better withstand the pressure than OCBC and UOB with its unexpired hedges, deposit growth.

READ MORE HERE

National canoeist’s passion endures despite dad’s death during O-level exams

His teammates, a close-knit group, rallied around him.

READ MORE HERE

JJ Lin addresses smear campaigns after going public with Chinese influencer

Lin surprised fans on Dec 29 when he posted a photo of himself with Annalisa and his parents.

READ MORE HERE

New Year party at Swiss ski resort turned into deadly fire disaster zone

Those who had managed to escape the burning building were plunged into the freezing night air.

READ MORE HERE

Japan’s young-at-heart ‘kidults’ boost toy market despite baby bust

Its toy market grew 7.9 per cent year on year to hit $9.1b in the year ending March 2025.

READ MORE HERE

Inclusive job fair helps dialysis patients return to the workforce

At least 14 patients on dialysis secured job opportunities in the F&B and security sectors.

READ MORE HERE

Dr Chatbot is patient and kind. Should doctors fear this rival?

Instead of treating AI like a rival, doctors should use it as an aid.

READ MORE HERE

Man linked to hit-and-run accidents in Kallang area helping with probe

The van he was allegedly driving collided into four cars, two vans and two lorries.

READ MORE HERE

