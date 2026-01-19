Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 19, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim seen at outreach event as WP deliberates LO role
The role is not provided for in Singapore’s Constitution and was first introduced after the 2020 GE.
AI-powered driving circuit to launch at SSDC in 2028
Agencies act to prevent undetected deaths among S’pore seniors
Dialysis at home a better option for kidney patients, but take-up remains low
Peritoneal dialysis offers better quality of life, but there is still a lack of understanding.
Clementi Library to be revamped after 15 years
S’pore men’s floorball team clinch world c’ship spot
RWS out to turn one-off visitors into repeat guests
The IR is recasting itself as a more vibrant, evolving destination with new offerings.
Calls for reduced boat speeds, limited entry near marine mammal hot spots
Beijing’s clear blue skies come at an uncomfortable cost
The burden of clean air has been shifted onto rural households with the weakest incomes.
Muslim-friendly eateries, themed bars: Joo Chiat’s changing face
The hip neighbourhood was named one of the coolest streets in the world in 2025 by Time Out.