Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 19, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 19, 2026, 07:55 AM

Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim seen at outreach event as WP deliberates LO role

The role is not provided for in Singapore’s Constitution and was first introduced after the 2020 GE. 

READ MORE HERE

AI-powered driving circuit to launch at SSDC in 2028

The technology was supposed to be ready by 2023 but was delayed by the pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

Agencies act to prevent undetected deaths among S’pore seniors

Initiatives include getting volunteers, AI agents to check in on vulnerable folk.

READ MORE HERE

Dialysis at home a better option for kidney patients, but take-up remains low

Peritoneal dialysis offers better quality of life, but there is still a lack of understanding.

READ MORE HERE

Clementi Library to be revamped after 15 years

NLB to upgrade older public libraries from 2017 to 2030 under masterplan.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore men’s floorball team clinch world c’ship spot

The players used last month’s SEA Games setback as motivation.

READ MORE HERE

RWS out to turn one-off visitors into repeat guests

The IR is recasting itself as a more vibrant, evolving destination with new offerings.

READ MORE HERE

Calls for reduced boat speeds, limited entry near marine mammal hot spots

NUS scientists recommend conservation protection of key areas highlighted in study.

READ MORE HERE

Beijing’s clear blue skies come at an uncomfortable cost

The burden of clean air has been shifted onto rural households with the weakest incomes.

READ MORE HERE

Muslim-friendly eateries, themed bars: Joo Chiat’s changing face

The hip neighbourhood was named one of the coolest streets in the world in 2025 by Time Out.

READ MORE HERE

