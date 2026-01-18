Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 18, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 18, 2026, 08:40 AM

First day of Circle Line service adjustments: Some confusion but there was also helpful staff guidance

Shuttle trains between Mountbatten, Dakota and Paya Lebar stations arrived every 8½ to 9½ minutes.

READ MORE HERE

Curved bridge between city and Gardens By The Bay will link pedestrians, cyclists to park connectors

It will “close a critical gap” in the recreational and active mobility networks, said URA.

READ MORE HERE

LO or no? WP faces tough trade-offs in decision over Leader of the Opposition role

The party’s leadership appears to be firmly behind Mr Singh, who took over as chief in 2018.

READ MORE HERE

Dormitories for some 200,000 migrant workers to benefit from $100m retrofitting grant

This will defray the cost of enhancing the liveability of 900 dormitories to meet stricter requirements.

READ MORE HERE

Why many young S’poreans expect million-dollar inheritance from their parents

Poor planning and lack of guidance by some parents has led their children to be overly dependent on them.

READ MORE HERE

Trump vows tariffs on eight European nations over Greenland

Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Great Britain, the Netherlands and Finland will be hit on Feb 1.

READ MORE HERE

The wonder brought by a wild, winged visitor

A falcon’s visits outside the writer's window have become a source of unexpected comfort and inspiration.

READ MORE HERE

Life behind bars: From civilian to Changi Prison inmate

The Singapore Prison Service offers a look at the process of admitting a person into jail after sentencing at the State Courts.

READ MORE HERE

She says ‘no, thank you’ to chocolate, nuts, oats and avocado because of genetic disorder

Ms Tiew Hiew Tung has sitosterolemia, a rare genetic disorder, and her body is unable to remove plant sterols.

READ MORE HERE

School of life: He quit school at 14, worked 3 jobs to support family and got an MBA at 46

Mr Chow Yi Tong never stopped learning even while he worked long hours to survive.

READ MORE HERE

