Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 18, 2026

First day of Circle Line service adjustments: Some confusion but there was also helpful staff guidance
Shuttle trains between Mountbatten, Dakota and Paya Lebar stations arrived every 8½ to 9½ minutes.
Curved bridge between city and Gardens By The Bay will link pedestrians, cyclists to park connectors
It will “close a critical gap” in the recreational and active mobility networks, said URA.
LO or no? WP faces tough trade-offs in decision over Leader of the Opposition role
The party’s leadership appears to be firmly behind Mr Singh, who took over as chief in 2018.
Dormitories for some 200,000 migrant workers to benefit from $100m retrofitting grant
This will defray the cost of enhancing the liveability of 900 dormitories to meet stricter requirements.
Why many young S’poreans expect million-dollar inheritance from their parents
Poor planning and lack of guidance by some parents has led their children to be overly dependent on them.
Trump vows tariffs on eight European nations over Greenland
Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Great Britain, the Netherlands and Finland will be hit on Feb 1.
The wonder brought by a wild, winged visitor
A falcon’s visits outside the writer's window have become a source of unexpected comfort and inspiration.
Life behind bars: From civilian to Changi Prison inmate
The Singapore Prison Service offers a look at the process of admitting a person into jail after sentencing at the State Courts.
She says ‘no, thank you’ to chocolate, nuts, oats and avocado because of genetic disorder
Ms Tiew Hiew Tung has sitosterolemia, a rare genetic disorder, and her body is unable to remove plant sterols.