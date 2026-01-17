Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 17, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Extra safeguards for more sensitive medical info in national record
Sexually transmitted infections and two mental health conditions are among such data.
NUH opens digestive health centre
Focus areas include gastrointestinal cancers, inflammatory bowel disease and liver conditions.
60 pupils from River Valley Primary School down with suspected food poisoning
Catholic JC campus could house other schools undergoing revamps or be returned to the state
The school, slated to move in 2034, is largely surrounded by houses and land earmarked for housing.
From pinot noir to wind farms, the face of Hokkaido is changing in a warmer world
Japan’s outdoor playground is switching to new foods and ramping up green energy and industries.
Expect midday thundery showers until end-Jan
88 arrested in islandwide CNB raid
Woman jailed for transferring $52k from retiree’s account
What if that litter on the road isn’t someone else’s job?
Being open to cleaning up other people’s mess helps develop a sense of stewardship over the community, says ST’s Chua Mui Hoong.