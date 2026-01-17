Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 17, 2026

Extra safeguards for more sensitive medical info in national record

Sexually transmitted infections and two mental health conditions are among such data.

NUH opens digestive health centre

Focus areas include gastrointestinal cancers, inflammatory bowel disease and liver conditions.

60 pupils from River Valley Primary School down with suspected food poisoning

Most of the affected children were back in school two days later.

Catholic JC campus could house other schools undergoing revamps or be returned to the state

The school, slated to move in 2034, is largely surrounded by houses and land earmarked for housing.

From pinot noir to wind farms, the face of Hokkaido is changing in a warmer world

Japan’s outdoor playground is switching to new foods and ramping up green energy and industries.

Expect midday thundery showers until end-Jan

There will also be low-level winds over Singapore and the surrounding region.

88 arrested in islandwide CNB raid

One woman had drugs hidden in her children’s bedroom.

Woman jailed for transferring $52k from retiree’s account

The victim was left with just $200.

What if that litter on the road isn’t someone else’s job?

Being open to cleaning up other people’s mess helps develop a sense of stewardship over the community, says ST’s Chua Mui Hoong.

Galloping into the Year of the Horse with fun CNY festivities in Singapore

These include fireworks, street light-ups and lantern displays.

