Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 16, 2026

Will WP nominatea new LO? Analysts weigh options open to the party
Hwa Chong working with SATS to improve meal presentation, recipes for students
The school is also looking at setting up an on-site kitchen to prepare bento meals on campus.
New home sales full-year tally for 2025 highest since 2021
A total of 10,821 new units (excluding ECs) were sold last year, a 67.3% increase from 2024.
Only 1 suspect found in 12 hit-and-run accident cases caused by cyclists, AMD users since 2023
Lions get tough 2026 Asean C’ship draw, will face defending champs Vietnam
The tournament is Gavin Lee’s first major assignment since taking on the head coach job.
Ex-minister Khairy in limelight as UMNO embraces exiled leaders
His appearance at event reflects party’s plan to tap ex-leaders’ popularity ahead of polls.
Many use SkillsFuture like a ‘voucher shop’. It’s time to refresh it
Lifetime subscriptions to university education for citizens would work better than one-off courses.
SGX stocks draw $2.6b net retail inflows in 2025, a five-year high
Star Wars actress visited S’pore’s Chinatown during Christmas holidays
Daisy Ridley also posted photos of local sites Buddha Tooth Relic Temple and Masjid Malabar.