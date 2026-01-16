Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 16, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 16, 2026, 07:57 AM

Will WP nominatea new LO? Analysts weigh options open to the party

They expect WP to not rush into a decision, with each choice coming with trade-offs.

Hwa Chong working with SATS to improve meal presentation, recipes for students

The school is also looking at setting up an on-site kitchen to prepare bento meals on campus.

New home sales full-year tally for 2025 highest since 2021

A total of 10,821 new units (excluding ECs) were sold last year, a 67.3% increase from 2024.

Only 1 suspect found in 12 hit-and-run accident cases caused by cyclists, AMD users since 2023

Pedestrians were injured in eight of such cases.

Lions get tough 2026 Asean C’ship draw, will face defending champs Vietnam

The tournament is Gavin Lee’s first major assignment since taking on the head coach job.

Ex-minister Khairy in limelight as UMNO embraces exiled leaders

His appearance at event reflects party’s plan to tap ex-leaders’ popularity ahead of polls.

Many use SkillsFuture like a ‘voucher shop’. It’s time to refresh it

Lifetime subscriptions to university education for citizens would work better than one-off courses.

SGX stocks draw $2.6b net retail inflows in 2025, a five-year high

The three local banks top the inflow list, with DBS the largest recipient.

Star Wars actress visited S’pore’s Chinatown during Christmas holidays

Daisy Ridley also posted photos of local sites Buddha Tooth Relic Temple and Masjid Malabar.

Man convicted of raping younger cousin at his home when he was a teen

The victim was between eight and 10 years old when the assaults took place.

