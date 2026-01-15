Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 15, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
What’s next for Pritam Singh? Analysts weigh in
Pritam Singh rejects motion against him, says his ‘conscience remains clear’
He disagrees that his conduct in Raeesah Khan case was ‘dishonourable and unbecoming’.
Govt close to finalising details of retirement investment option
The option should “strike the right balance between risk and return”, said the Manpower Minister.
Allowing shorter-term renewals will likely amplify peak and trough of COE cycles: Jeffrey Siow
Grouping HDB blocks with fewer units together for HIP voting being studied
Tiong Bahru residents vexed by clock alarms going off at random hours
Residents believe the noise came from a unit in Block 55 that has been unoccupied since early December.
Visit Malaysia 2026 tests upgrade from ageing border control system
Can the country handle more tourists while migrating its immigration system without disruption?
Rare Himalayan vulture found in Kranji put down after health worsened
The bird was found with muscule injuries, and its kidneys were not functioning properly.
Hour Glass co-founder’s $18.9m debt dispute sent to trial
Dispute is over alleged improper loans by her coffee-trading company that was wound up in 2018.