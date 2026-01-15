Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 15, 2026

Jan 15, 2026, 07:58 AM

What’s next for Pritam Singh? Analysts weigh in

They were not surprised that the WP MPs closed ranks around Mr Singh in Parliament.

Pritam Singh rejects motion against him, says his ‘conscience remains clear’

He disagrees that his conduct in Raeesah Khan case was ‘dishonourable and unbecoming’.

Govt close to finalising details of retirement investment option

The option should “strike the right balance between risk and return”, said the Manpower Minister.

Allowing shorter-term renewals will likely amplify peak and trough of COE cycles: Jeffrey Siow

Five-year COE renewals are permitted but cannot be further extended.

Grouping HDB blocks with fewer units together for HIP voting being studied

Currently, such blocks may face greater risks of not getting enough votes for HIP.

Tiong Bahru residents vexed by clock alarms going off at random hours

Residents believe the noise came from a unit in Block 55 that has been unoccupied since early December.

Visit Malaysia 2026 tests upgrade from ageing border control system

Can the country handle more tourists while migrating its immigration system without disruption?

Rare Himalayan vulture found in Kranji put down after health worsened

The bird was found with muscule injuries, and its kidneys were not functioning properly.

Hour Glass co-founder’s $18.9m debt dispute sent to trial

Dispute is over alleged improper loans by her coffee-trading company that was wound up in 2018.

Why do our school meals increasingly feel like bad ‘army cookhouse’ food?

Are we unintentionally sending the message that eating is purely functional? 

