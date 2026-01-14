Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 14, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
NParks studying sterilising otters as part of population control measures
The agency has also been conducting daily patrols for otter activity from the start of 2026.
S’pore’s revised 2035 farming goals ‘balance ambition and pragmatism’
Local farms will receive more support in reducing costs and securing resources for their produce.
From ‘yeye’ fun to security threat: What Malaysia’s military camp scandal reveals
The illicit “yeye” culture involves converting military spaces into makeshift bars and smuggling in guests.
Trump’s Godfather plan for Greenland may be falling into place
260 S’pore workers received $600k in salary relief after firms wound up
Firms that “wilfully do not pay salaries” will face action for breaching employment laws.
BTS to perform 4 shows in Singapore in December
Over 4 months’ jail for man who forced friend to drink urine over missing money
His act of making the victim drink urine was described as “unnatural and deeply humiliating”.
Traveller caught trying to smuggle in drugs by disguising them as pet food
Cabinets of curiosities: More than gold bars and jewellery
Beneath Raffles Place lies a hidden trove of valuables at UOB’s Safe Deposit Box Centre.