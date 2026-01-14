Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 14, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 14, 2026

NParks studying sterilising otters as part of population control measures

The agency has also been conducting daily patrols for otter activity from the start of 2026.

S’pore’s revised 2035 farming goals ‘balance ambition and pragmatism’

Local farms will receive more support in reducing costs and securing resources for their produce.

From ‘yeye’ fun to security threat: What Malaysia’s military camp scandal reveals

The illicit “yeye” culture involves converting military spaces into makeshift bars and smuggling in guests.

Trump’s Godfather plan for Greenland may be falling into place

Can NATO be counted on to protect Greenland after Ukraine’s fall to Russia?

260 S’pore workers received $600k in salary relief after firms wound up

Firms that “wilfully do not pay salaries” will face action for breaching employment laws.

BTS to perform 4 shows in Singapore in December

The upcoming concerts are part of the supergroup’s first proper tour since 2019.

Over 4 months’ jail for man who forced friend to drink urine over missing money

His act of making the victim drink urine was described as “unnatural and deeply humiliating”.

Traveller caught trying to smuggle in drugs by disguising them as pet food

A total of 1,462g of heroin and 1,442g of Ice were found.

Cabinets of curiosities: More than gold bars and jewellery

Beneath Raffles Place lies a hidden trove of valuables at UOB’s Safe Deposit Box Centre.

Why many S’pore residents lack vitamin D

What are the benefits of vitamins D, E and K?

