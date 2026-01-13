Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 13, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 13, 2026, 08:01 AM

Salaries of political appointment holders to be reviewed

Political salaries have not been adjusted since 2012.

Healthcare providers must contribute, share patients’ key health information

They will be given until early 2027 to meet data contribution, protection requirements.

Over 70% of residential AMD fires involved uncertified, modified devices

Fatalities have remained low, with fewer than six on average per year in the past five years.

CCS not yet notified of Clementi Mall sale, CapitaLand-Mapletree merger

The competition watchdog will monitor both developments.

SBF, PwC list 18 recommendations to strengthen S’pore economy

They outline five priorities to consider for 2026 Budget.

SGH to relocate A&E department to new building on Jan 18

It will be next to SGH Block 1 where the current emergency department is located.

Will Iran’s regime fall? How the crisis unfolds will transform Mid-East

The regime is built for survival but the current challenges are hard to surmount.

Rare Himalayan vulture stranded on ECP rescued by ACRES

The charity is trying to rehabilitate the bird, which was found in a dehydrated and weak state.

New indie cinema to open at Golden Mile Tower

An investor has hired several of The Projector’s core team members to set up the new operation.

Woman pocketed over $1.8m while working as company director’s PA

She has made full restitution and is expected to be sentenced in March.

