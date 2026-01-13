Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 13, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Salaries of political appointment holders to be reviewed
Healthcare providers must contribute, share patients’ key health information
They will be given until early 2027 to meet data contribution, protection requirements.
Over 70% of residential AMD fires involved uncertified, modified devices
Fatalities have remained low, with fewer than six on average per year in the past five years.
CCS not yet notified of Clementi Mall sale, CapitaLand-Mapletree merger
SBF, PwC list 18 recommendations to strengthen S’pore economy
SGH to relocate A&E department to new building on Jan 18
Will Iran’s regime fall? How the crisis unfolds will transform Mid-East
Rare Himalayan vulture stranded on ECP rescued by ACRES
The charity is trying to rehabilitate the bird, which was found in a dehydrated and weak state.
New indie cinema to open at Golden Mile Tower
An investor has hired several of The Projector’s core team members to set up the new operation.