Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 12, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 12, 2026, 07:51 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Seniors visit dentist less, at risk of growing more frail, says study

Only around a quarter of the seniors had visited a dentist within the past six months.

READ MORE HERE

Fewer property agencies amid rising costs, tighter rules

Tougher anti-money-laundering compliance requirements cited as one reason for dip.

READ MORE HERE

GLS, commercial deals lift 2025 property investment to $40b

Transactions hit new eight-year high as interest rates ease amid uncertainties.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

High Court dismisses couple’s negligence suit against ex-bank relationship manager

The judge found that the defendant did not advise Ms Fiona Lee to make short-term trades.

READ MORE HERE

PSLE bootcamps: What are they, and are they necessary?

These intensive, short-term sessions claim to hone exam skills and address learning gaps.

READ MORE HERE

Iran’s leaders face critical inflexion point amid perfect storm of crises

Either protests dissipate soon, or the entire structure of the Islamic republic will shatter.

READ MORE HERE

Beijing looms large over S’pore-based Manus’ deal with Meta

China’s scrutiny illustrates limits to third-country domiciling.

READ MORE HERE

DBS, OCBC hit new highs; SGX rises amid volatility in Venezuela

The SGX saw its first listing of the year with Concord New Energy debuting on the mainboard.

READ MORE HERE

How to fix paradise after Bali’s tourism boom and unsavoury turn towards vice

It is straining under crowds, weak infrastructure and a tourism model hard to manage.

READ MORE HERE

Advisory on shielding marine mammals from development noise in the works

Guidelines aim to help developers of coastal projects reduce underwater noise.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.