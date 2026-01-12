Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 12, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Seniors visit dentist less, at risk of growing more frail, says study
Only around a quarter of the seniors had visited a dentist within the past six months.
Fewer property agencies amid rising costs, tighter rules
GLS, commercial deals lift 2025 property investment to $40b
High Court dismisses couple’s negligence suit against ex-bank relationship manager
The judge found that the defendant did not advise Ms Fiona Lee to make short-term trades.
PSLE bootcamps: What are they, and are they necessary?
These intensive, short-term sessions claim to hone exam skills and address learning gaps.
Iran’s leaders face critical inflexion point amid perfect storm of crises
Either protests dissipate soon, or the entire structure of the Islamic republic will shatter.
Beijing looms large over S’pore-based Manus’ deal with Meta
DBS, OCBC hit new highs; SGX rises amid volatility in Venezuela
The SGX saw its first listing of the year with Concord New Energy debuting on the mainboard.
How to fix paradise after Bali’s tourism boom and unsavoury turn towards vice
It is straining under crowds, weak infrastructure and a tourism model hard to manage.