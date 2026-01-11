Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 11, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 11, 2026, 08:29 AM

Bidders for HDB shops must commit to tendered rent over 6 years instead of 3

This comes on the back of concerns over rising rents, after a GP clinic in Tampines was rented out at $52,188 a month.

Stallholders say HDB’s move to make budget meals optional offers some relief amid rising costs

They said demand varies widely and keeping prices low often meant serving smaller portions to manage costs.

Dozens feared dead as Iran hit by largest protests in years

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said at least 65 people have been killed and 2,311 arrested since protests began on Dec 28, 2025.

Who goes missing in Singapore?

In 2024, four people went missing each day — in a city where everyone seems accounted for.

Woman wants to sell young son’s $2m condo but can’t show it’s for his benefit

This case provides a compelling lesson for those who think that buying real estate on trust for their children is a good way to avoid paying ABSD.

Airfares from Singapore to Malaysia soar up to 6 times during CNY period; train tickets sold out

A two-way ticket to Ipoh for travel from Feb 14 to 19 costs $822 to $1,222, up from $124 to $191 for the week before.

Life on a teaspoon: S’pore teen with rare condition drinks cornstarch water to stay alive

Glycogen Storage Disorder Type 1A affects the way the body breaks down food into glucose.

More Singapore schools install mobile phone lockers for students to keep their devices away

MOE announced new guidelines in November 2025 banning the use of smartphones for the entire school day.

Indonesia’s new sex laws could turn bedrooms into ‘Batman traps’ for the unwary: Analysts

The penal code now makes adultery and living together outside marriage criminal offences.

Resilience in the kitchen: 3 F&B operators who kept cooking despite failure, loss and illness

From repeated closures and cancer treatment to risking their home, three F&B operators explain why they did not walk away.

