Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 10, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 10, 2026, 08:26 AM

What investors should consider for their portfolios in 2026

Gold provides a safe haven, while REITs and Bitcoin offer opportunity for returns.

Seaborne robbery cases in the Straits of Malacca, S’pore highest since 2007

Many of the incidents were cases of opportunistic theft that left most of the ships’ crew uninjured.

Why Cambodia gave up alleged scam kingpin Chen Zhi to China

Presenting China with a high-value target in Chen might win Cambodia support in maintaining the ceasefire with Thailand, notes ST’s Philip Wen.

GIC, Temasek’s performance, IP rider changes on the agenda when Parliament sits on Jan 12

The first sitting for the year will also see the new batch of nine NMPs take their oaths of allegiance.

Why did my polytechnic diploma disappear?

Each programme’s rise and fall trace the path of an industry in Singapore.

Cutlery, trays and coins: Rising silver prices send Malaysians hunting for ‘poor man’s gold’

By the first week of 2026, the price of silver had surged over 150% compared with early 2025.

A tale of two cities, two Isetans and a retail conundrum

Why is Isetan thriving in Tokyo while consolidating in Singapore? Its story holds lessons for all department stores, says the writer.

Firefighter taken to hospital for heat exhaustion, 100 people evacuated after blaze in Tampines

No one was inside the unit on the 15th floor of the block at the time of the fire, said SCDF.

Dual-use pickleball courts open at The Kallang

The courts are now open for booking and rates start from $5 per hour.

Bee Cheng Hiang, Ya Kun Kaya Toast warn customers of impersonation scams

Fraudulent posts falsely claim that the two companies are conducting an IPO.

