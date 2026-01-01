Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 1, 2026

Updated
Published
Jan 01, 2026, 08:20 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Singapore welcomes 2026 with dazzling fireworks, heartland cheer

By 8pm on Wednesday, police had closed the Jubilee Bridge, Fullerton waterfront and Merlion waterfront areas due to capacity crowds. 

READ MORE HERE

Embracing one another’s cultures will strengthen Singaporeans’ shared identity: President Tharman

In his New Year message, he urged Singaporeans to experiment and even attempt to master one another’s cultures.

READ MORE HERE

2026 Outlook: What’s next for healthcare in S’pore

More care options will be available to seniors as Singapore becomes a super-aged society in 2026.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

S’pore stock market: Plenty of room for optimism in 2026

With initiatives like a tie-up with Nasdaq to come, investor confidence in SGX is poised to continue, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Johor can be a game changer for healthcare in the region: Thomson Medical Group CEO

Innovation in the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone could spur experimental treatments, says Dr Melvin Heng.

READ MORE HERE

Has China gone soft on drugs?

A revised law on keeping drug use records confidential has divided netizens, with some believing that it will protect the rich and powerful.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore Salary Guide: How does your pay compare with that of your peers?

Are you making enough money? Explore this guide to find out.

READ MORE HERE

Novavax Covid-19 jab available at some GP clinics in S’pore

The jab will be available at selected GP clinics from Jan 2 to May 31.

READ MORE HERE

143 people under investigation for suspected involvement in scams

Victims lost almost $4m in more than 400 cases of scams.

READ MORE HERE

New house, new baby, new outlook: How S’pore celebs are approaching 2026

Nathan Hartono is getting married while Andrea Chong is having her third baby.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.