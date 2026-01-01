Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Jan 1, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Singapore welcomes 2026 with dazzling fireworks, heartland cheer
By 8pm on Wednesday, police had closed the Jubilee Bridge, Fullerton waterfront and Merlion waterfront areas due to capacity crowds.
Embracing one another’s cultures will strengthen Singaporeans’ shared identity: President Tharman
In his New Year message, he urged Singaporeans to experiment and even attempt to master one another’s cultures.
2026 Outlook: What’s next for healthcare in S’pore
More care options will be available to seniors as Singapore becomes a super-aged society in 2026.
S’pore stock market: Plenty of room for optimism in 2026
With initiatives like a tie-up with Nasdaq to come, investor confidence in SGX is poised to continue, says the writer.
Johor can be a game changer for healthcare in the region: Thomson Medical Group CEO
Innovation in the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone could spur experimental treatments, says Dr Melvin Heng.
Has China gone soft on drugs?
A revised law on keeping drug use records confidential has divided netizens, with some believing that it will protect the rich and powerful.