Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 9, 2026

S’pore to create 15,700 jobs over 5 years; two-thirds paying above $5k
Most of the roles will be for professionals, managers, executives and technicians, said EDB.
With constituency trips, MPs go the distance to build bonds with residents
Outreach strategies evolve to emphasise direct engagement, relatability, say analysts.
Japan’s ‘Iron Lady’ Takaichi forges stunning election win
Anutin’s Bhumjaithai declares victory in Thai election
Tourist numbers at NUS, NTU stabilise a year after tightening of visitor rules
Budget 2026 should make it easier to book void deck spaces, rebuild social capital
Removing hurdles that hinder people from doing more in their community could have big payoffs.
Bread stall initiative offers female ex-offenders a shot at being their own boss
Molecule may help defend against Alzheimer’s disease: NUS study
The molecule may be a way to support healthier brain ageing and delay cognitive decline.