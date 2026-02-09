Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 9, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 09, 2026, 07:51 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

S’pore to create 15,700 jobs over 5 years; two-thirds paying above $5k

Most of the roles will be for professionals, managers, executives and technicians, said EDB.

READ MORE HERE

With constituency trips, MPs go the distance to build bonds with residents

Outreach strategies evolve to emphasise direct engagement, relatability, say analysts.

READ MORE HERE

Japan’s ‘Iron Lady’ Takaichi forges stunning election win

Her Liberal Democratic Party is set to secure a big majority in Japan’s Lower House.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Anutin’s Bhumjaithai declares victory in Thai election

Mr Anutin has the backing of the elites, conservatives and the establishment.

READ MORE HERE

Tourist numbers at NUS, NTU stabilise a year after tightening of visitor rules

NUS students also reported improved daily campus experience.

READ MORE HERE

Budget 2026 should make it easier to book void deck spaces, rebuild social capital

Removing hurdles that hinder people from doing more in their community could have big payoffs.

READ MORE HERE

Bread stall initiative offers female ex-offenders a shot at being their own boss

The women get a salary and part of the profits for three years.

READ MORE HERE

Molecule may help defend against Alzheimer’s disease: NUS study

The molecule may be a way to support healthier brain ageing and delay cognitive decline.

READ MORE HERE

She teaches women in China to flirt. What could go wrong?

Businesswoman now under probe after viral video leads to public backlash.

READ MORE HERE

These fine-dining restaurants in Shenzhen are worth the splurge

Its inaugural Michelin Guide will launch in mid 2026.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.