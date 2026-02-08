Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 8, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 08, 2026, 08:37 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Water activities at Sentosa beaches allowed to resume, a week after crocodile sighting

This follows the first reported crocodile sighting on Jan 31.

READ MORE HERE

Japan votes in test for PM Takaichi as snow weighs on turnout

Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi had earlier received the endorsement of US President Donald Trump.

READ MORE HERE

Huge crowds turn out for Singapore Airshow on first public day

At the end of the day, there were complaints about long queues for shuttle buses.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

‘I’ve given up a lot,’ says the woman who led Aware’s transformation

On the surface, Ms Corinna Lim reads like a serial overachiever.

READ MORE HERE

Global conflicts can be divisive, but S’pore can stay united: Edwin Tong

Law Minister Edwin Tong urged Singaporeans to discuss divisive issues with empathy.

READ MORE HERE

‘I was turned away’: High gold prices cause cash crunch at Malaysia pawnshops ahead of CNY, Ramadan

Families are struggling to access emergency funds as gold lenders run short on cash before festivals.

READ MORE HERE

Sweat, mud, and tears: How Basic Military Training turns boys into men

Four recruits learn foundational military skills, including combat skills and weapon proficiency in part 2 of The BMT Journey.

READ MORE HERE

Doctor made no attempt to fix surgical error which led to patient’s death in 2022: State Coroner

He had severed the arteries supplying blood to the woman’s abdominal organs by mistake.

READ MORE HERE

When an elderly woman forgets she has over $17 million and lives in poor conditions

Her brother and nephew made her sign her assets over to them, but this was nullified by her son in a court battle.

READ MORE HERE

Which pineapple tarts are worth the calories? Chef Shen Tan tries 27 types to find her top 5

She eats 64 tarts over three days to rank her top five choices.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.