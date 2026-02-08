Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 8, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Water activities at Sentosa beaches allowed to resume, a week after crocodile sighting
Japan votes in test for PM Takaichi as snow weighs on turnout
Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi had earlier received the endorsement of US President Donald Trump.
Huge crowds turn out for Singapore Airshow on first public day
‘I’ve given up a lot,’ says the woman who led Aware’s transformation
Global conflicts can be divisive, but S’pore can stay united: Edwin Tong
‘I was turned away’: High gold prices cause cash crunch at Malaysia pawnshops ahead of CNY, Ramadan
Families are struggling to access emergency funds as gold lenders run short on cash before festivals.
Sweat, mud, and tears: How Basic Military Training turns boys into men
Four recruits learn foundational military skills, including combat skills and weapon proficiency in part 2 of The BMT Journey.
Doctor made no attempt to fix surgical error which led to patient’s death in 2022: State Coroner
He had severed the arteries supplying blood to the woman’s abdominal organs by mistake.
When an elderly woman forgets she has over $17 million and lives in poor conditions
Her brother and nephew made her sign her assets over to them, but this was nullified by her son in a court battle.