Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 7, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 07, 2026, 08:17 AM

Singapore Airshow draws record 65,000 trade visitors in 4 days; next run set for Feb 15-20, 2028

The trade attendees hailed from more than 130 countries and regions, and over 1,100 companies participated in the air show.

askST: What are S’pore’s enhanced measures to contain the risk of measles infections?

Singapore recorded 11 measles cases within the first month of 2026.

My views on laws such as detention without trial have evolved: K. Shanmugam at his book launch

The book, Policy, Fairness And Compassion, includes speeches, interviews and articles through his 38 years in politics.

Money should not be push factor keeping the best from joining politics: ESM Goh Chok Tong

A committee is reviewing political salaries, which have not been adjusted since 2012 despite benchmark salaries increasing.

Another S’porean added to US govt ‘worst of worst’ site for criminals

She applied to a US court for a visa given to informants, but was rejected.

7 things you didn’t know about disgraced ex-actor Ian Fang

The Shanghai-born Chinese national has had his Singapore PR status revoked and will be deported.

Environmental study proposes to keep over 40 per cent of forested site near Bukit Timah

Two plots of land at the site have been earmarked for residential use.

After years of low growth and intensifying competition, can Thailand get back its economic groove?

The country, which heads to the polls on Feb 8, has lost its lustre after years of economic underperformance.

What Thaipusam taught me about the long march to integration

As participation surges, the annual pilgrimage has become a real-world stress test for Singapore’s social cohesion, says ST’s Anjali Raguraman.

Blood moon rising: Total lunar eclipse expected in S’pore on March 3

It will be the last one here till 2028.

