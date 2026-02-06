Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 6, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
What to see and do at Singapore Airshow 2026
Get up close with aircraft on display and experience what it’s like to be an RSAF fighter jet or helicopter pilot.
OCBC’s billionaire owners seen posing challenge for new CEO Tan Teck Long
How Malaysia became a powerhouse in producing CNY songs
Many tunes are jaunty, with lyrics in a mix of Mandarin, Chinese dialects, English and Malay.
Over 100 agents to leave KW Singapore after fallout from PropertyLimBrothers saga
Leadership changes linked to the PLB saga have triggered a wave of agent departures from KW Singapore.
$4.7m damages cut to $3.5m for victim of chain collision who needs lifelong care
The judges said the discount was warranted, given the man’s chequered employment history.
28 World Cup 2026 matches will be free to air
It will comprise the opening match, 23 group-stage games, semi-finals, third-place play-off and the final.
Jail for Kpod user who went on the run, punched girlfriend and threatened others with knife
2 mynahs found stuck in rat glue traps in Woodlands under care of ACRES
She became a plumber; he chose woodworking. What drew them to blue-collar work?
Two millennials on why they chose an unconventional path and their journey to becoming their own boss.