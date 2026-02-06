Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 6, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 06, 2026, 07:58 AM

What to see and do at Singapore Airshow 2026

Get up close with aircraft on display and experience what it’s like to be an RSAF fighter jet or helicopter pilot.

OCBC’s billionaire owners seen posing challenge for new CEO Tan Teck Long

Opening the purse strings at one of Asia’s richest clans won’t be easy. 

How Malaysia became a powerhouse in producing CNY songs

Many tunes are jaunty, with lyrics in a mix of Mandarin, Chinese dialects, English and Malay.

Over 100 agents to leave KW Singapore after fallout from PropertyLimBrothers saga

Leadership changes linked to the PLB saga have triggered a wave of agent departures from KW Singapore.

$4.7m damages cut to $3.5m for victim of chain collision who needs lifelong care

The judges said the discount was warranted, given the man’s chequered employment history.

28 World Cup 2026 matches will be free to air

It will comprise the opening match, 23 group-stage games, semi-finals, third-place play-off and the final.

Jail for Kpod user who went on the run, punched girlfriend and threatened others with knife

He had cut off his electronic monitoring ankle tag and committed 16 other offences.

2 mynahs found stuck in rat glue traps in Woodlands under care of ACRES

ACRES said the birds are now able to stand and eat on their own.

She became a plumber; he chose woodworking. What drew them to blue-collar work?

In this episode, find out what convinced our guests to take on blue-collared work and become their own bosses.

Two millennials on why they chose an unconventional path and their journey to becoming their own boss.

OCBC Cycle 2026 to include Brompton World Championship for the first time

During the promotional registration period, some lucky riders stand to win prizes.

