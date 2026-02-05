Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 5, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Air taxis to be tested for emergency medical response in Singapore
The project will assess how it could potentially help improve patient outcomes in critical scenarios.
About 9 in 10 eligible workers received retrenchment benefits
In calls with Trump and Putin, Xi sets stage for US meeting, reaffirms Russian ties
The calls, held hours apart, come as the Ukraine war anniversary and nuclear treaty expiry loom.
Anwar denies ceding over 5,000ha of land to Indonesia amid border compensation claims
Three North Kalimantan villages are now recorded as falling within Malaysia after joint redemarcation work.
Over 800 women in S’pore have frozen their eggs for non-medical reasons
Access to 47 illegal Premier League streaming sites given the boot in Singapore
Singapore’s cancer screening gap is widening at a critical moment
Low participation rates, late diagnoses and younger patients point to the urgent need for a rethink.
Crocodile seen in waters near Changi Naval Base; second sighting after Sentosa
Married couple laundered over $1m from love scam victims; wife jailed
She also recruited another woman to help collect money from victims, offering to pay her $100 to $200 each time.
Mount Fuji cherry blossom festival cancelled over fears of visitors behaving badly
Past incidents include visitors letting themselves into private homes to use restrooms.