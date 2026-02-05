Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 5, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 05, 2026

Air taxis to be tested for emergency medical response in Singapore

The project will assess how it could potentially help improve patient outcomes in critical scenarios.

READ MORE HERE

About 9 in 10 eligible workers received retrenchment benefits

The numbers for 2020 to 2025 are based on the requirement that employers notify MOM.

READ MORE HERE

In calls with Trump and Putin, Xi sets stage for US meeting, reaffirms Russian ties

The calls, held hours apart, come as the Ukraine war anniversary and nuclear treaty expiry loom.

READ MORE HERE

Anwar denies ceding over 5,000ha of land to Indonesia amid border compensation claims

Three North Kalimantan villages are now recorded as falling within Malaysia after joint redemarcation work.

READ MORE HERE

Over 800 women in S’pore have frozen their eggs for non-medical reasons

Elective egg freezing was allowed in Singapore in June 2023.

READ MORE HERE

Access to 47 illegal Premier League streaming sites given the boot in Singapore

M1 and StarHub said that they have complied with court order to disable access.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore’s cancer screening gap is widening at a critical moment

Low participation rates, late diagnoses and younger patients point to the urgent need for a rethink.

READ MORE HERE

Crocodile seen in waters near Changi Naval Base; second sighting after Sentosa

Soldiers from the Republic of Singapore Navy’s ninth flotilla spotted the reptile.

READ MORE HERE

Married couple laundered over $1m from love scam victims; wife jailed

She also recruited another woman to help collect money from victims, offering to pay her $100 to $200 each time.

READ MORE HERE

Mount Fuji cherry blossom festival cancelled over fears of visitors behaving badly

Past incidents include visitors letting themselves into private homes to use restrooms.

READ MORE HERE

