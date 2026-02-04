Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 4, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Govt supports further institutionalisation of LO role: Chan Chun Sing
It would be appropriate for conventions to develop and mature before codification, he said.
Mobility scooter users must be medically certified from June
Singapore courts young travellers with new campaign
Beyond well-trodden attractions, hidden gems like New Bahru and Joo Chiat will also be spotlighted.
Licensing for massage outlets being reviewed; tighter rules expected soon
The authorities said they are aware of disamenities caused by errant operators of massage outlets.
Man on trial for raping domestic worker near MRT station after posing as cop
The former SBS Transit employee was on patrol near the station when he committed the crime.
It’s time the polytechnic diploma got the recognition it deserves
Employers discriminating against diploma holders risk missing out on talent, says the writer.
Collection of notes for CNY hongbao kicks off
Fake S’pore neighbourhood police centre found in Cambodian scam compound
A set-up mimicking the facade of Woodlands East Neighbourhood Police Centre was discovered.
Organisers of expo in Kelantan fined over uncontrolled mingling of men and women
The audience were seen dancing and jumping during the festival’s closing concert on Jan 31.