Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 4, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 04, 2026, 08:02 AM

Govt supports further institutionalisation of LO role: Chan Chun Sing

It would be appropriate for conventions to develop and mature before codification, he said.

READ MORE HERE

Mobility scooter users must be medically certified from June

Some users, including seniors aged 70 and above, will be exempt.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore courts young travellers with new campaign

Beyond well-trodden attractions, hidden gems like New Bahru and Joo Chiat will also be spotlighted.

READ MORE HERE

Licensing for massage outlets being reviewed; tighter rules expected soon

The authorities said they are aware of disamenities caused by errant operators of massage outlets.

READ MORE HERE

Man on trial for raping domestic worker near MRT station after posing as cop

The former SBS Transit employee was on patrol near the station when he committed the crime.

READ MORE HERE

It’s time the polytechnic diploma got the recognition it deserves

Employers discriminating against diploma holders risk missing out on talent, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Collection of notes for CNY hongbao kicks off

The banks have implemented various measures to manage crowds and cut wait times.

READ MORE HERE

Fake S’pore neighbourhood police centre found in Cambodian scam compound

A set-up mimicking the facade of Woodlands East Neighbourhood Police Centre was discovered.

READ MORE HERE

Organisers of expo in Kelantan fined over uncontrolled mingling of men and women

The audience were seen dancing and jumping during the festival’s closing concert on Jan 31.

READ MORE HERE

Is cancer inborn or acquired?

The key driver of cancer formation is genetic mutation.

READ MORE HERE

