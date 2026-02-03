Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 3, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’poreans queue up to buy gold as prices plunge
Retail buyers may be betting that the main drivers of gold’s ascent are still intact.
CPF rolls outs new anti-scam measures to secure accounts
Safety switch and trusted contact notification service are an extra layer of security.
Parliament to discuss rents in heritage areas, school central kitchens food safety
Aviation, aerospace ‘twin, reinforcing growth engines’ for S’pore: DPM Gan
Both vital to nation’s growth as connected, trusted hub in an uncertain world, he added.
Europe must adapt to new realities, says Germany’s top diplomat
About 650 cyclists issued summonses for violating traffic rules in H2 of 2025
Persistent hot spots could fuel haze in windy February, say experts
Fewer animal cruelty and welfare cases reported to SPCA in 2025
The mirrors at Bayfront MRT’s linkway and why we need space for ‘pointless’ creativity
Jail, fine for repeat drink driver who fatally hit 64-year-old pedestrian
His two young children, who were in the car at the time, were also hurt in the crash.