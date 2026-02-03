Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 3, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 03, 2026, 07:55 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

S’poreans queue up to buy gold as prices plunge

Retail buyers may be betting that the main drivers of gold’s ascent are still intact. 

READ MORE HERE

CPF rolls outs new anti-scam measures to secure accounts

Safety switch and trusted contact notification service are an extra layer of security.

READ MORE HERE

Parliament to discuss rents in heritage areas, school central kitchens food safety

New refund scheme for reusable beverage containers also on the agenda.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Aviation, aerospace ‘twin, reinforcing growth engines’ for S’pore: DPM Gan

Both vital to nation’s growth as connected, trusted hub in an uncertain world, he added.

READ MORE HERE

Europe must adapt to new realities, says Germany’s top diplomat

It needs to boost competitiveness amid changing international order.

READ MORE HERE

About 650 cyclists issued summonses for violating traffic rules in H2 of 2025

In 2024, 591 cyclists and pillion passengers were injured in road traffic accidents.

READ MORE HERE

Persistent hot spots could fuel haze in windy February, say experts

But expected showers could bring relief.

READ MORE HERE

Fewer animal cruelty and welfare cases reported to SPCA in 2025

Over 1,580 animals were victims, with cats continuing to make up the majority.

READ MORE HERE

The mirrors at Bayfront MRT’s linkway and why we need space for ‘pointless’ creativity

Spontaneous creativity is what gives a city its pulse.

READ MORE HERE

Jail, fine for repeat drink driver who fatally hit 64-year-old pedestrian

His two young children, who were in the car at the time, were also hurt in the crash.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.