Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 28, 2026

Alcohol limit for drink driving to be lowered by more than half
Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Sim Ann said the road traffic situation here is deteriorating, and changes are needed to arrest this.
Do not view NS as a transaction: Chan Chun Sing
WP MP Kenneth Tiong asked whether the NS allowance could be aligned with the local qualifying salary.
Designated race-based clan, business associations must disclose donations from foreign sources
The measures come as Singapore monitors a constantly evolving threat environment, said Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong.
Deliveroo’s Singapore exit ‘bound to happen’, paves way for Grab to expand: Analysts
For kinship, not gifts: China’s rise redefines ties with relatives abroad
Chinese Singaporeans and their ancestral families now place more focus on mutual understanding.
S’porean doc in Melbourne now faces 910 charges for filming colleagues
Proceedings have been adjourned to May to give the defence and prosecution more time.
85-year-old woman who made illegal right turn against flow of traffic fined $4,000
She was misinformed by her passenger, who told her she could make a right turn at the junction.
$12m Toto Hong Bao Draw jackpot shared among 3 winning tickets
The way we define success makes it hard to raise children in Singapore
A deeper issue is a culture that treats childhood as a high-stakes project and success as a narrow, unforgiving race, says the writers.
3 myths about ABSD that have landed property buyers in trouble
The law allows the taxman to disregard any sham schemes that avoid taxes and impose penalties on the offenders.