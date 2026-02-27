Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 27, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 27, 2026, 07:53 AM

Body of missing boy retrieved from Kallang River

His mother said her son had gone fishing with his friends.

READ MORE HERE

Shock, frustration as riders, users and eateries rue Deliveroo’s exit

Its departure may result in Grab and foodpanda raising prices in the longer run.

READ MORE HERE

Trading card packs to be regulated in S’pore to manage gambling risks

Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said earlier that blind boxes will be regulated.

READ MORE HERE

EPL set to launch direct-to-consumer streaming in S’pore

StarHub holds the rights here until 2028, showing all 380 matches per season.

READ MORE HERE

Work group on marriage, parenthood to be set up

The country’s preliminary resident TFR dropped to a historic low of 0.87 in 2025.

READ MORE HERE

Extra corporate tax collections do not replace GST’s reliable revenue base: PM Wong

The increase in GST was to fund permanent and growing healthcare spending needs.

READ MORE HERE

Grab trials one-hour fare lock for select routes

It is currently for journeys that start or end in some parts of the Downtown Core or one-north.

READ MORE HERE

SingPost to keep 10% tariff charge on US-bound goods

It cannot issue refunds for tariffs if customers previously paid a rate higher than 10%.

READ MORE HERE

Alysa Liu and Eileen Gu: Two Chinese diaspora daughters, two different flags

At the recent Winter Olympics, both Chinese-Americans have been cast as symbols of a divided era.

READ MORE HERE

Jail, caning for man who raped domestic worker after posing as cop

He lured the victim away from her friends before sexually assaulting her.

READ MORE HERE

