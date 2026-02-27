Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 27, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Body of missing boy retrieved from Kallang River
Shock, frustration as riders, users and eateries rue Deliveroo’s exit
Trading card packs to be regulated in S’pore to manage gambling risks
EPL set to launch direct-to-consumer streaming in S’pore
Work group on marriage, parenthood to be set up
Extra corporate tax collections do not replace GST’s reliable revenue base: PM Wong
Grab trials one-hour fare lock for select routes
It is currently for journeys that start or end in some parts of the Downtown Core or one-north.
SingPost to keep 10% tariff charge on US-bound goods
It cannot issue refunds for tariffs if customers previously paid a rate higher than 10%.
Alysa Liu and Eileen Gu: Two Chinese diaspora daughters, two different flags
At the recent Winter Olympics, both Chinese-Americans have been cast as symbols of a divided era.