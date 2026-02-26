Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 26, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
‘I thought I was safe’: What’s behind Malaysia’s rising TB cases
Early MMR jab urged for babies travelling to measles-hit countries
A third of ethnic quota appeals to help sell HDB flats granted in 2025
HDB also bought back five flats from owners who could not sell their homes due to ethnic quota limits.
MPs call for wealth taxes to tackle inequality; support for families
They also raised issues such as improving the lives of seniors in a super-aged society.
S’pore students join TikTok trend rating teachers on level of stress induced
In some videos, the word “mogged” is superimposed on the faces of teachers who induce high cortisol.
‘She’s my best friend’: Employer funded helper’s English lessons, diploma studies
S’pore-based Shein does U-turn on shedding its Chinese roots
Move seen as a bid to secure Beijing’s support for HK listing after failed IPO bids abroad.
The trouble when fact-checking is in English and social media isn’t
We need more effective ways to counter fake news being spread through vernacular content.
Cabby fired after 2 separate incidents of taxi moving with door open
$5k fine for woman who lied to officer amid probe involving Tiong Bahru FC
The prosecution said the scope of the matters included financial dealings between FAS and TBFC.