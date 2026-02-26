Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 26, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 26, 2026, 07:54 AM

‘I thought I was safe’: What’s behind Malaysia’s rising TB cases

Delayed detection, poor treatment compliance among factors cited for the surge.

Early MMR jab urged for babies travelling to measles-hit countries

Two doses are recommended, with the second given by the age of 18 months.

A third of ethnic quota appeals to help sell HDB flats granted in 2025

HDB also bought back five flats from owners who could not sell their homes due to ethnic quota limits.

MPs call for wealth taxes to tackle inequality; support for families

They also raised issues such as improving the lives of seniors in a super-aged society.

S’pore students join TikTok trend rating teachers on level of stress induced

In some videos, the word  “mogged” is superimposed on the faces of teachers who induce high cortisol.

‘She’s my best friend’: Employer funded helper’s English lessons, diploma studies

The domestic worker hopes to work in the hotel industry back home in Indonesia.

S’pore-based Shein does U-turn on shedding its Chinese roots

Move seen as a bid to secure Beijing’s support for HK listing after failed IPO bids abroad.

The trouble when fact-checking is in English and social media isn’t

We need more effective ways to counter fake news being spread through vernacular content.

Cabby fired after 2 separate incidents of taxi moving with door open

ComfortDelGro said it does not tolerate breaches of its safety protocols.

$5k fine for woman who lied to officer amid probe involving Tiong Bahru FC

The prosecution said the scope of the matters included financial dealings between FAS and TBFC.

