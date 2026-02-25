Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 25, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 25, 2026, 07:55 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Is $15.1b surplus ammunition for the future or ‘unnecessary hoarding’?

PAP MPs say it is needed for future storms; WP MPs call for greater government accountability.

READ MORE HERE

Why did Cat A COE premium exceed Cat B’s in latest tender?

Many EV makers have been able to introduce more models that comply with a Cat A COE.

READ MORE HERE

SIA’s Q3 profit down 69% but quarterly revenue hits new high

Net profit fell due to the absence of the one-off gain from the Vistara disposal.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

S’poreans in Mexico urged to exercise ‘high degree of caution’

There is widespread violence after the country’s most wanted cartel leader was killed on Feb 22.

READ MORE HERE

Trump administration working to hike US tariff to 15%

Mr Trump failed to sign a formal presidential order for the increase to 15%, resulting in confusion.

READ MORE HERE

Will China and India capitalise on US tariff twist?

Beijing, New Delhi could have an opening in trade talks, say analysts.

READ MORE HERE

Shades of 1MDB? How Malaysia’s anti-graft champions lost their voice

If the MACC itself cannot be trusted, little else the PM does on graft will matter.

READ MORE HERE

They keep The Kallang roaring every week

Eclectic hobby groups based at the National Stadium give life to the area.

READ MORE HERE

Why is my alcohol tolerance declining with age?

Sleep quality often declines with age too, and alcohol can make sleep worse.

READ MORE HERE

Jail, fine for man who scuffled with neighbour over parking

He pleaded guilty to offences including harassment and fighting in a public place.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.