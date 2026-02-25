Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 25, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Is $15.1b surplus ammunition for the future or ‘unnecessary hoarding’?
PAP MPs say it is needed for future storms; WP MPs call for greater government accountability.
Why did Cat A COE premium exceed Cat B’s in latest tender?
SIA’s Q3 profit down 69% but quarterly revenue hits new high
S’poreans in Mexico urged to exercise ‘high degree of caution’
There is widespread violence after the country’s most wanted cartel leader was killed on Feb 22.
Trump administration working to hike US tariff to 15%
Mr Trump failed to sign a formal presidential order for the increase to 15%, resulting in confusion.