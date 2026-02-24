Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 24, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 24, 2026, 07:50 AM

US tariff moves spark renewed anxiety among S’pore firms

The Republic faces an increase in its US tariff rate, from 10% to 15%.

S’pore retains lowest-tariff edge in Asia even as US court ruling narrows gap

Any uptick in regional trade cycle due to lower rates will likely support the economy.

Break-in at Upper Thomson home is second such case in area in days

Home owner who reported the break-in said her lights were turned on when the intruder entered.

Minor ground motions detected in S’pore during Sabah quake: Met Service

The measurements were comparable to those taken during past regional earthquakes, it added.

Volvo EV recall due to battery fire risk widens, affecting 58 more owners here

All have been told not to charge up their vehicles beyond 70 per cent.

Last orders: Why are so many S’pore eateries shutting down?

Fresh data reveals why many businesses are failing and costs alone don’t tell the full story.

Colonial-era buildings in KL brought back to life

Move is part of push to rejuvenate the capital’s historical core through community activities.

Sumiko at 62: 4 simple exercises to ease shoulder pain from a physio

Older adults are susceptible due to decades of repetitive movements and heavy loads.

Step into prehistoric and extreme worlds at Mandai’s new attraction

Visitors can explore five immersive worlds featuring rarely seen environments and phenomena.

Probation, reformative training reports called for youth who had sex with underage girls

The girls were aged 13 and 14 at the time.

