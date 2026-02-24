Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 24, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
US tariff moves spark renewed anxiety among S’pore firms
S’pore retains lowest-tariff edge in Asia even as US court ruling narrows gap
Any uptick in regional trade cycle due to lower rates will likely support the economy.
Break-in at Upper Thomson home is second such case in area in days
Home owner who reported the break-in said her lights were turned on when the intruder entered.
Minor ground motions detected in S’pore during Sabah quake: Met Service
The measurements were comparable to those taken during past regional earthquakes, it added.
Volvo EV recall due to battery fire risk widens, affecting 58 more owners here
Last orders: Why are so many S’pore eateries shutting down?
Fresh data reveals why many businesses are failing and costs alone don’t tell the full story.
Colonial-era buildings in KL brought back to life
Move is part of push to rejuvenate the capital’s historical core through community activities.
Sumiko at 62: 4 simple exercises to ease shoulder pain from a physio
Step into prehistoric and extreme worlds at Mandai’s new attraction
Visitors can explore five immersive worlds featuring rarely seen environments and phenomena.