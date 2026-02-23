Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 23, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 23, 2026, 07:51 AM

S’pore to seek clarity from US on implementation of new 15% tariff

Republic will also seek further details on process for potential tariff refunds, said MTI.

READ MORE HERE

US says trade deals in force despite Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs

ECB president Christine Lagarde said she is not sure what the consequences of the US court decision are.

READ MORE HERE

‘I thought they were sweets’: S’porean offered drugs at Batam nightclub

Drug peddlers target S’poreans, offering drugs like cannabis, ecstasy and methamphetamine.

READ MORE HERE

Sensory impairment widespread among older adults in S’pore, study finds

Almost 90 per cent of seniors also have poor muscle health.

READ MORE HERE

Feel bloated after CNY feasting? How to get your gut back on track

Like a laptop that feels sluggish and crashes too often, your gut may need a reset to feel normal again.

READ MORE HERE

Strong 7.1-magnitude quake hits off Sabah

Some in Singapore said they felt the tremors in locations like Toa Payoh, Balestier and Punggol.

READ MORE HERE

‘I have better work-life balance now’: S’pore dental assistant turned fishmonger

Ms Neo Hui Qin made the career switch in 2024 and has no regrets.

READ MORE HERE

Young lawyer ‘living the dream’ by serving migrant workers full time

Ms Nur Shukrina Salam is the only full-time lawyer at the Migrant Workers’ Law Centre @ MWC.

READ MORE HERE

Imagine a S’pore without all that hyper-competition

What if we instead built a culture and leadership that celebrate curiosity, risk-taking and generosity?

READ MORE HERE

Visit this private island an hour from S’pore where cars do not exist

Nirup Island in Indonesia has been earmarked as the premium alternative to Batam.

READ MORE HERE

