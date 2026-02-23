Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 23, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore to seek clarity from US on implementation of new 15% tariff
Republic will also seek further details on process for potential tariff refunds, said MTI.
US says trade deals in force despite Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs
ECB president Christine Lagarde said she is not sure what the consequences of the US court decision are.
‘I thought they were sweets’: S’porean offered drugs at Batam nightclub
Drug peddlers target S’poreans, offering drugs like cannabis, ecstasy and methamphetamine.
Sensory impairment widespread among older adults in S’pore, study finds
Feel bloated after CNY feasting? How to get your gut back on track
Like a laptop that feels sluggish and crashes too often, your gut may need a reset to feel normal again.
Strong 7.1-magnitude quake hits off Sabah
Some in Singapore said they felt the tremors in locations like Toa Payoh, Balestier and Punggol.
‘I have better work-life balance now’: S’pore dental assistant turned fishmonger
Young lawyer ‘living the dream’ by serving migrant workers full time
Ms Nur Shukrina Salam is the only full-time lawyer at the Migrant Workers’ Law Centre @ MWC.
Imagine a S’pore without all that hyper-competition
What if we instead built a culture and leadership that celebrate curiosity, risk-taking and generosity?