Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 22, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 22, 2026, 08:27 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Number of doctors in Singapore rose about 50% over 10 years, with 6 in 10 trained here

The local medical school intake has grown by more than a quarter.

READ MORE HERE

Trump hikes US global tariff rate from 10% to 15%

He has criticised the Supreme Court's decision as “anti-American” and vowed more tariffs in coming months.

READ MORE HERE

Cautious response in Asia after US court clips Trump’s tariff powers

Governments in the region remain wary of antagonising the US leader.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Youth blood donor rate in S’pore continues downward trend amid ageing population

Youth donors made up 12 per cent of the total donor pool in 2025, down from 28 per cent in 2015.

READ MORE HERE

Joo Chiat as tourist draw: Can it stay cool without losing its soul?

A new Singapore Tourism Board campaign aimed at young professionals will put an even bigger spotlight on the area.

READ MORE HERE

DBS to impose 12-hour cooling period for adding new payees, raising daily transfer limits

The move, effective from March 7, is part of efforts to guard against increasingly sophisticated scams.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia’s TB outbreak: Public urged to mask up in crowded places as cases hit over 3,100

Sabah has recorded the highest number of cases, followed by Selangor.

READ MORE HERE

Second chances: They live life to the fullest after major illness

Meet three people who are not defined by their medical diagnoses.

READ MORE HERE

Keeping heritage restaurants going

Two family-run food brands are navigating succession in a changing food and beverage scene.

READ MORE HERE

I spoke up for my mother in hospital. Now I’d like a champion for me

With no children to channel her wishes, a living will is her best bet, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.