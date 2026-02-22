Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Feb 22, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Number of doctors in Singapore rose about 50% over 10 years, with 6 in 10 trained here
Trump hikes US global tariff rate from 10% to 15%
He has criticised the Supreme Court's decision as “anti-American” and vowed more tariffs in coming months.
Cautious response in Asia after US court clips Trump’s tariff powers
Youth blood donor rate in S’pore continues downward trend amid ageing population
Youth donors made up 12 per cent of the total donor pool in 2025, down from 28 per cent in 2015.
Joo Chiat as tourist draw: Can it stay cool without losing its soul?
A new Singapore Tourism Board campaign aimed at young professionals will put an even bigger spotlight on the area.
DBS to impose 12-hour cooling period for adding new payees, raising daily transfer limits
The move, effective from March 7, is part of efforts to guard against increasingly sophisticated scams.
Malaysia’s TB outbreak: Public urged to mask up in crowded places as cases hit over 3,100
Second chances: They live life to the fullest after major illness
Keeping heritage restaurants going
Two family-run food brands are navigating succession in a changing food and beverage scene.
I spoke up for my mother in hospital. Now I’d like a champion for me
With no children to channel her wishes, a living will is her best bet, says the writer.